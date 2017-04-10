10 Steps to Becoming the Best Entrepreneur You Can Be

Whether you run a local business or one that’s completely online, your success probably hinges less on the products or services you sell than about the entrepreneur you are. So how do you upgrade your skills, creativity and instincts — for the benefit of your business, of course. Members of our small business community have experience in many of those areas. Check out some of their top tips in the list below.

Learn Local SEO Strategies

If you run a local business, you might think that you don’t need to worry about online marketing. But SEO can be a major factor for helping potential customers find you. Here, you can see some local SEO strategies shared by Bill Hartzer of Search Engine Journal.

Find Creative Ways to Hire Summer Employees

Summer is a popular time for businesses to boost productivity by hiring some extra employees. But hiring temporary employees sometimes requires a little creativity. Check out some strategies in this When I Work post by William Harris.

Learn How to Find Your Gross Profit

Understanding your profits is essential for tracking your business’s goals and progress. To learn a simple way of finding your business’s gross profit, check out this Fundera Ledger post by Billie Anne Grigg. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post.

Know the Importance of Supervisor Training and Development

If you want your employees to be successful, then you need good leaders and supervisors. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya details why it’s so important for small businesses to understand the importance of supervisor training and development.

Make Your Brand Stand Out on Social Media

Whether you run an online business or a local business, social media can be an extremely helpful tool. But you need to be able to make your business stand out on social media if you want to have any success. Mary Blackiston shares some tips for doing so in this SUCCESS Agency blog post.

Understand The Facts About Snapchat and Instagram

Snapchat and Instagram specifically are growing in popularity with consumers and marketers alike. But since these platforms are constantly changing, it’s important that you understand the basics, as outlined in this Resonance Content Marketing post by Rachel Parker. BizSugar members also share thoughts on the post.

Create Effective Standard Operating Procedures

To get the most out of your team and your business, you need to have some clearly outlined processes and procedures. For more on how to actually create those procedures, take a look at the Process Street post by Adam Henshall.

Check Out The Latest Domain Extensions

When creating your small business website, you no longer have to settle for a simple .com extension. In this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Helen Cartwright, you can check out some of the new domain extensions that are available for businesses to use.

Listen to a Few Great Entrepreneurial Podcasts

If you want to expand your entrepreneurial knowledge, podcasts can be a great resource. This crowdSPRING post by Amanda Bowman features nine podcasts that all entrepreneurs should listen to. And the BizSugar community also comments on the post here.

Consider Your Audience’s “Where” and “When”

When thinking about your audience, you might stop with simply considering who they are. But thinking about where and when your audience might come across your message is also an important consideration. Kevin Lee elaborates further in this Marketing Land post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]