Small Businesses Will See Billions in Sales This Easter

The Easter bunny is hopping down the trail and a lot of small businesses are ringing up sales in record numbers.

2017 Easter Spending Estimates

Estimates from the National Retail Federation suggest this will be the biggest Easter sales year ever in the U.S. NRF believes consumers will spend about $18.4 billion this year prior to Easter. That’s up from the previous record, set last year, of $17.3 billion.

Ecommerce Easter sales — part of the $18.4 billion total — should also hit a new height. NRF believes online sales of Easter-related goods will be up 21.4 percent over last year. NRF’s estimates come from a consumer survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Of those responding to the survey, 26.8 percent said they planned to shop on the web for Easter items. That’s up over 5 percent from last year.

Small Businesses Not Ignored

While more than half of all consumers say that they’ll buy Easter gifts at discount stores — presumably for inexpensive Easter basket candy — more than 1 in 4 (26.4 percent) say they’ll visit a local small business for their gifts.

It appears small businesses could be positioned to ring up billions in sales ahead of Easter.

Whose Basket Will Be Fullest?

Traditionally, Easter is an eating holiday and consumer spending reflects that.

Nearly all consumers plan to purchase candy (88.7 percent) and food (87 percent) prior to Easter. About 40 percent of consumers buy flowers. And about half purchase clothing (49.6 percent) and greeting cards (48.4 percent).

Hop On

NRF’s data suggests spending on Easter is up. Combine that with higher consumer confidence and there is no need to hesitate.

Small businesses that sell any of the products that relate to Easter in any way should be marketing them as such.

Get the word out on social media. Whip together a quick promotion. Put out a sign that says you’ve got Easter gifts, greeting cards and the like.