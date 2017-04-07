How Well Does Your Team Understand Its Market?

Animals in offices are a familiar go-to for me. I just think it’s super funny to see them sitting at their desks doing mundane work while bringing that whole animal thing along.

So one day I was thinking about a bunch of cats having a meeting and wondered what they might talk about. I generated a whole list, but two of them seemed to pop out to me: catnip and yarn. And I thought, wow, cats love yarn, and they love catnip, how is this not a thing?!

I looked online, sure that someone must’ve come up with this already, but no! So I wrote and drew this cartoon, which is fine, but I have to say, the idea that this might be an actual viable product still nags at me every so often.