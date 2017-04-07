Small Business Trends
April 7, 2017

How Well Does Your Team Understand Its Market?

Cat Meeting Business Cartoon

Animals in offices are a familiar go-to for me. I just think it’s super funny to see them sitting at their desks doing mundane work while bringing that whole animal thing along.

So one day I was thinking about a bunch of cats having a meeting and wondered what they might talk about. I generated a whole list, but two of them seemed to pop out to me: catnip and yarn. And I thought, wow, cats love yarn, and they love catnip, how is this not a thing?!

I looked online, sure that someone must’ve come up with this already, but no! So I wrote and drew this cartoon, which is fine, but I have to say, the idea that this might be an actual viable product still nags at me every so often.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

