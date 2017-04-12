YouTube Says You Need 10,000 Views to Participate in Partner Program

Hoping to make a little extra money uploading your videos to YouTube? They’ll need to be pretty popular.

Changes to the YouTube Partnership Requirements

YouTube recently announced new guidelines to its Partner Program that limit the creators who can participate. Now, in order to participate in the program, the videos you upload to YouTube need to get a combined 10,000 views or more.

On the YouTube Creator Blog, vice president of product management Ariel Bardin says, “This new threshold gives us enough information to determine the validity of a channel. It also allows us to confirm if a channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies. By keeping the threshold to 10k views, we also ensure that there will be minimal impact on our aspiring creators.”

Now, if you’re a small business that’s already enrolled in the Partner Program, haven’t reached 10,000 total views, and have actually earned some revenue, you’ll still get the money. Whatever was earned by April 6 is yours, according to YouTube.

And when you finally reach the 10,000 view plateau, YouTube says it will put your channel through a review process. It will determine if the content currently on your channel meets the guidelines of the program.

Bardin says this is in response to creators who are copying others’ content and placing it on their own channel and generating revenue.

It can’t be ignored that these new guidelines were released after some major advertisers backed away from the site.

So, where does this leave your small business and its YouTube strategy?

It’s hard to imagine too many small businesses not complying with the new standards of the Partner Program. So, if content isn’t an issue, it’s just a matter of viewers to reach that threshold.

To get to 10,000 views faster, check out your current content — if there is any. Find out what worked best. What videos were watched the most? Determine why and replicate that winning formula.

Also, there’s little sense in putting all hopes on just a few videos. Topping 10,000 views is a lot easier with more videos.

And when you’re done uploading the videos to YouTube, spend time promoting your videos on social media or in email updates from your company. Post video embeds on your website, too.