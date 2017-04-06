Cisco Targets Small Businesses with New Wireless and Mobility Products

Cisco Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: CSCO), multinational IT and networking solution provider, recently announced a suit of new wireless and mobility products for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) designed to help them compete with the deep pockets of bigger organizations.

Cisco Targets Small Businesses

According to the giant networking solution provider, it can be difficult for small businesses to find cutting-edge wireless network solutions that are easy-to-deploy, don’t take up a lot of space and won’t break the bank. This is where Cisco is stepping up to help.

The company has released a new wireless network and price tag that will supposedly make small businesses and mid-market customers very happy.

The new wireless network and products for small businesses are “price optimized” and will reportedly help SMBs provide top-notch wireless access to customers, vendors and employees alike.

Cisco Wireless & Mobility Products for Small Businesses

The Cisco wireless and mobility products include:

1. An updated version of Cisco Mobility Express. With Mobility Express, organizations can quickly deploy a low-cost, high-performance solution that will enable small or medium-sized business to offer the same high-speed, feature laden network that larger organizations use.

2. Two new wireless access points (APs) that are both 802.11ac Wave 2 compliant. The Cisco Aironet 1815 Series Access Point is for indoor use, while the Aironet 1540 Series are for extending your network outside.

3. A new Cisco 3504 Wireless LAN Controller. The controller supports more access points (up to 150) and more clients (up to 3000). With this Wireless LAN controller, your growing business can keep the Cisco products already deployed in your infrastructure.

“We know that running a business is tough. We’re hoping that these new wireless products from Cisco will help make things a little easier,” Prashanth Shenoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cisco, wrote on the company’s blog.