DIY App Builder Como Changes Name to Swiftic

Remember Como? The mobile app maker? Well, it has changed its name to Swiftic and even changed its url to www.swiftic.com

Como DIY Is Now Swiftic

Despite the changes, both old and new customers will be happy to know that Swiftic offers many of its predecessor’s features, including the easy-to-follow 3-step app maker procedure that has helped small businesses build over a million apps.

Just because you physically close your store after working hours doesn’t mean that your sales need to stop too. Swiftic allows you to create a store app that will help you stay open 24/7, making shopping more convenient for your customers.

Swiftic gives you all the features that you need to connect with your on-the-go customers. And among its alluring features is the loyalty cards that allows you to turn one-time customers into loyal customers.

The app also allows you to send notifications right from your computer or smartphone. This could be attention grabbing notifications that show your customers some of the goods and services that your business offers.

Even more interesting is that, if you do deliveries, then you can satisfy your customer’s cravings by allowing them to tap a button and place an order from wherever they happen to be.

The app maker also allows you to add in-app coupons and scratch cards that keep customers excited about the opportunity to win prizes, and this ultimately enhances customer loyalty.

The app maker costs about $57 per month or $48 per month if you decide to pay yearly. And while one pricing plan to fit all may not be the best pricing plan for people looking for a bit of flexibility, the app maker offers excellent features and it’s definitely a superb choice for start-ups and small businesses.