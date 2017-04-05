20 Employee Scheduling Software Solutions for Small Businesses

Managing a small or large business is no easy task especially when it comes to creating schedules and shift patterns. However, to save the day you can use employee scheduling software that can help you avoid dilemmas and conflict that may arise from poorly planned schedules.

Here are some of the best employee scheduling software for small businesses.

Employee Scheduling Software

Deputy

Deputy is a solid employee scheduling software for small to medium sized businesses. It is particularly suited for small businesses such as fast food joints that heavily rely on shift workers. With add-on people management modules and open API, the platform could serve as the company’s main HR management hub. The premium package — adaptable to a number of businesses — costs $1 per user per month.

Humanity

Humanity is a modern employee scheduling software. With it you get forecasts, reports, a highly-responsive mobile website and considerable support. It also includes direct integration with Point-of-Sale (POS) and human resources software. However, it’s considerably more expensive than Deputy, costing between $45 and $175 per month, billed annually. The price changes with the number of employees.

Shiftboard

Shiftboard is a diverse and powerful employee scheduling software with pricing plans ranging from $1 per user for the basic plan to $6 for the enterprise plan. Besides scheduling, Shiftboard also allows you to track all types of staff information from performance ratings to skills and certifications. This software might be suitable for cafes, barbershops and salons and other similar businesses.

When I Work

This is an attractive employee scheduling platform that works on both desktops and mobile devices. When I Work offers plenty of features including templates and shortcuts that can help you speed up scheduling. The software costs $9 per month for five users and the price keeps on increasing with the number of employees that you seek to schedule. This software may be best suited for food and beverage service businesses like bars or restaurants.

APS Online

This software provides you with state-of-the-art human resource management service with enterprise-level functionality and flexible configuration that’s designed for successful employee scheduling at small to medium sized businesses. APS Online offers data integration, payroll, reports and analytics, along with other features.

Ximble

Ximble allows you to manage staff scheduling and communicate as well as time track. This software works with PCs and mobile devices and is perfect for businesses, especially those in healthcare, retail and hospitality. It costs as low as $1 per user per month.

HotSchedules

If you own a café or restaurant with a predominantly mobile-centric workforce and need real time metrics then you need to consider HotSchedules. The user interface, however, takes a little bit of getting used to.

Snap Schedule

Snap Schedule is a tool featuring drag and drop scheduling, auto conflict detection, extensive reporting mechanisms and more. The interface, however, needs a little bit of work as it is a bit cluttered. The price is also quite high for many small businesses starting at $450, but there is a unique pitch here. This is a one-time payment!

Kronos Workforce Ready

This software is a highly configurable, all-in-one HR management software for small and growing businesses. Kronos Workforce Ready best suits retail businesses.

ZoomShift

ZoomShift is a worthwhile scheduling software for cafes and coffee shops, retail stores as well as restaurants and bars. The software offers time clock and time sheets, work schedule template, employee scheduling as well as many other features offered by platforms designed for much larger workforces. Pricing starts at $15 per month for up to five employees. The cost keeps increasing with number of employees.

UltiPro

The cloud-based UltiPro will help you simplify work experiences for your employees and also help you simplify payroll computations, deliver personalized talent acquisition experiences as well as manage attendance and time.

Appointy

This is a simple yet powerful employee scheduling software that is designed to help you create employee schedules, accept payments online, create gift cards, send automated emails as well as integrate with Google calendar. Appointy is perfect for businesses in the salon and beauty, health and wellness industries as well as those operating day care centers or pet walking businesses.

Homebase

This software makes hourly working easier for the entire business. Homebase eliminates headaches of scheduling, payroll and team communications. The software consists of timesheets, time clock and labor cost reporting.

Calamari

This software is integrated with Office 365, G Suite and Slack. Calamari allows businesses to track and plan all types of time off, vacation and sick leave. The app could be effective for businesses with presence in multiple locations.

Findmyshift

This software allows you to create and share staff schedules from anywhere. It features a drag and drop functionality and with it you are able to schedule an unlimited number of staff. Findmyshift also sends shift reminders. It costs $35 per month.

ClockIt

ClockIt helps you manage leaves, route plans, holidays, employee GPS tracking and much more. The software allows you to access your dashboard on both desktop and mobile devices. The software costs $8 per month for up to 10 users and goes up to $100 for up to 100 users.

QuickStaff

Quickstaff helps you schedule and organize your staff with Yahoo & Hotmail Calendar, Google Calendar, iCal (Apple) and Outlook. Your employees may also appreciate the software’s simplicity such as the simple feature of being able to click a button to accept a work invitation. The lowest plan is $20 per month for up to 25 employees.

LocalTable

This software is effective for event and catering businesses in need of a simple way to schedule employees. You can easily access all your staff and venue information on mobile or PC. LocalTable also allows you to manage all your event information as well as reports and invoices. Pricing starts at $29 per month.

Bizimply

Bizimply allows you to create employee schedules in minutes. You can also run costs on each schedule as you create it to ensure you stay within your budget. Instantly send schedules with a simple click. This app may best suite operators of cafes and restaurants. Pricing starts at €40 per month for up to 10 employees.

ShiftNote

With ShiftNote, you won’t have to install software. You can access all features directly from the internet. Beyond employee scheduling, this software also allows you to track employee issues, announcements, an events calendar and more. Cost is $34.95 per month.