Eversign is a cloud-based digital signature software that allows large enterprises and small businesses alike to securely sign, approve and digitally deliver legally binding documents. Whether you’re a Fortune 500 company or freelancing solopreneur makes no difference. This tool perfectly integrates with other popular cloud-based applications such as Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, Zoho and Evernote. The eSignature tool comes with a lot of features including:

High Document Security

Both large and small businesses will find eversign to be highly secure as it’s guarded with 256-bit SSL encryption. Moreover, the application allows you to complete and export your documents to a private location, set them to auto-expire or completely remove them from the app.

Legally Binding Documents

The platform also ensures that all eSignatures adhere to Europe’s and the United States’ strict security and authentication requirements. Whether you draw your signature, upload a scan of your actual handwritten signature or type it, clicking “accept and sign” creates a legally binding document.

Audit Trail

The platform also automatically keeps track of your entire past and present transactions, so you are sure of a detailed audit trail. The trail contains names, emails, time stamps and IP addresses.

Multiple Business Contracts

If you manage and operate multiple businesses, then Eversign is the right tool for your eSignatures. The platform allows you to seamlessly manage multiple contracts for different businesses.

Templates

Eversign also allows you to easily create document templates for your contracts and agreements. Easily fill the template using checkboxes, drop-down menus and routine text. Upload an existing documents in Word or PDF and prepare it for use using the feature-rich document editor. Besides, the platform also offers a set of templates that you can draw from.

REST API

Eversign allows you to basically create any document, from employment contracts to power of attorney agreement, NDA’s and anything in between. And thanks to the comprehensive REST API, everything can be synced to the cloud and integrated with other applications.

Pricing

Eversign offers three pricing tiers, including a Basic plan that costs $9.99 per month or $95.90 per year (perfect for small teams), a Professional plan that goes for $39.99 or $383.90 per year and Enterprise plan that costs $79.99 per month or $767.90 per year. The platform also has a Free plan that is limited to only five documents per month.

Eversign for Both Large and Small Businesses

One huge advantage that Eversign offers both large and small businesses is the ability to save time. The platform hastens the contracting process so you can settle on a deal and get to work in the shortest time possible.

The platform also saves the environment by reducing your business’s carbon footprint — without the need for paper copies floating around. Everything is done digitally. To fully understand what Eversign can do, register for the Free plan and upgrade to any of the paid plans whenever you are ready.