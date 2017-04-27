Entrepreneur Launches Global Business in Her Kitchen with Less Than $500

Not all new innovations need to be expensive, high-tech products. As one entrepreneur recently showed, you can solve some seemingly complicated problems with a more simplified approach.

Example of a Simple Innovation

Kavita Shukla is the founder of FreshPaper, a product that is intended to help food stay fresh longer. But it’s not a complicated, technical gadget. It’s simply a piece of paper infused with spices that you can put anywhere you store produce.

And although this business aims to take on a pretty serious world problem, Shukla didn’t need to put much into the product initially. She started with less than $500 and created the product in the kitchen of her studio apartment. And now, FreshPaper ships to farmers and families in 35 different countries around the world.

Food waste due to spoilage is a huge problem in many parts of the world. And organizations and startups have spent tons of money trying to innovate new ways to keep food from going to waste. But this product shows that sometimes answers to big problems can be solved simply — by entrepreneurs with a flash of inspiration.

In fact, FreshPaper was inspired by a home remedy from Shukla’s grandmother. So even when your business is trying to solve a seemingly insurmountable problem, remember the lesson from this example of a simple innovation: the answer might actually be simpler than you think.