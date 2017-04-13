6 Steps to Being Successful Every Single Day

As an entrepreneur, it’s vital that you learn how to perform at your peak efficiency.

This means that you need to set the stage for a successful business day — every day.

This means it’s all about developing habits that allow you to settle into a routine and accomplish more. It doesn’t mean working more. It’s about using your time to build meaning in your life while setting the stage to be successful in business as well.

Good Morning Routine Ideas

As you try to figure out your morning routine, here are six ideas that can help you get ready for a successful business day:

1. Get Up Early

Many of us hate this advice. I hate this advice. But I have to admit that when I get to bed early and then rise early, I’m much more productive.

In fact, I can often get through my most important to-do items in a matter of three or four hours when I get up early. That’s a perfect recipe for having more time in the day to work on substantial improvements.

Some of the world’s most productive and successful people talk about the benefits of getting up early. In fact, everyone I know that sees a successful business day on a regular basis has a habit of getting up early.

Make sure you get enough sleep, though. This might mean going to bed early. Adjust your bedtime so it’s a 15 to 20 minutes earlier until you achieve your ideal wake time with seven to nine hours of sleep.

2. Practice Gratitude

A regular practice of gratitude can go a long way toward helping you with the positive mindset you need to have a successful business day.

Gratitude puts you in the frame of mind to look for opportunity, and to recognize what is great about the day.

When you are negative, you often push people away, and miss things that could help you in the long run. Positivity can help you spot opportunities others miss. Plus, you’ll be the kind of boss or business partner that others want to work with.

Positive people attract talented, hard workers to their teams. If you want to feel good about your day and get off on the right foot, start by practicing gratitude in the morning.

3. Exercise

How many times have you said you’ll exercise later, only to find that you’re too busy by the afternoon?

Good physical health is an important part of being a successful entrepreneur. You won’t have the energy to keep moving forward if you don’t take care of your body.

Exercise in the morning to give your day an energetic jolt. Not only can starting with exercise boost your energy level, but it can also clear your head. We often think better after exercise. That means you can get some good ideas as a result of your morning routine.

Plus, the endorphins released can be another way to boost your positivity.

Start your day with energy, a clear head, and a positive attitude, and it will be hard for your business not to thrive.

4. Eat a Healthy Breakfast

Getting up early means you have time to eat in a leisurely fashion before you begin work. This is a good time to eat a healthy breakfast.

A good balance of proteins and whole grains can help you feel full longer, plus give your body and your brain fuel to have a successful business day.

Nutrition is an essential part of your physical and mental health. As an entrepreneur, you need to be on top of your game. Eat a healthy breakfast and exercise to prepare yourself for the day and make the most of your talents.

And, as a side note, don’t forget about the importance of staying fueled throughout the day. Plan for small, healthy snacks along the way, and a relaxed lunch. With the right food choices throughout the day, built on your foundation of a healthy breakfast, you are more likely to keep succeeding with your day and with your business.

5. Meditate

You’ve probably heard an earful already about the importance of meditation.

However, it really is something that can help contribute to your successful business day.

Meditation helps you focus better. Use meditation as a way to clear your head and live in the present. A regular meditation practice can help you let go of the past and stop worrying about the future.

There’s nothing wrong with learning from mistakes, but you don’t want to get so caught up in the past that you can’t move forward. Take the lessons and move on. Meditation can help you do that.

The same is true when it comes to worrying about the future. Yes, you want to plan ahead. Yes, you want to look forward with vision. But you can’t get hung up on the future when you need to be in the present to make the best decisions now.

Use meditation as a way to get your head into the present and focus on today’s priorities.

And don’t think you have to sit in a cross-legged position and close your eyes for 20 minutes. It’s possible to do eyes-open meditations and walking meditations. Figure out a meditation style that works for you, and practice it regularly.

6. Plan Your Priorities

Finally, it’s time to plan your priorities for the day. Once you’re awake and off to a good start, you can figure out which business tasks you most need to accomplish for today.

Don’t make a huge to-do list. Too often, that can bog you down. Not only that, but a huge to-do list is often filled with small, unimportant items that won’t have a big impact on your business.

Instead, think about the three most important things you need to get done today.

One way to tackle your list is to start with the most difficult item first. Approach that task now while your fresh and before your willpower is depleted by all the things you need to do.

When you know what’s important, you can focus on the things that matter and see more sustained success over time.

Be Ready to Tweak as Needed

The great thing about following these strategies for a successful business day is that they leave you in a place where you are more adaptable and better able to deal with stressful situations.

Sometimes, you need to tweak things. Your day may not go as you envision. When that happens, the frazzled, rushed business owner loses their cool and has a hard time making good decisions.

If you take the time to get enough sleep and wake up early and go through a morning routine that provides you with insight, positivity, and clearheadedness, you’ll make better decisions under pressure.

Plus, when you discover new information that changes your priorities for the day, you won’t freak out. Instead, you’ll be able to adjust your work plans or figure out where to delegate effectively.

The truth is that things go much smoother when you can start your day right. Consider adopting habits that put you in an efficient frame of mind to tackle whatever is thrown at you.

Once you have mastered the art of a good morning, the rest of your successful business day will follow.

