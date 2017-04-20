Your Trucking Firm May Soon Be Going Greener — with Zero Emissions

The transportation industry is booming. But as more and more large players enter the market, it’s becoming increasingly important for small businesses to differentiate themselves from the competition.

So how do companies accomplish this? Well, if you ask Toyota, the next frontier for transportation businesses may just be environmentally friendly trucking.

The company just unveiled a prototype of a zero-emissions truck that runs on a hydrogen fuel cell system. The truck will start moving cargo this summer. But it’s not readily available on a large scale just yet.

Keep an Eye on Green Trucking Practices

This is still relatively new technology. But small businesses in the trucking industry could still benefit from at least monitoring green trucking practices. More and more trucking and transportation companies are merging, meaning heavy competition for small businesses.

So if you want to keep up with those competitors, you need to stay on top of trends and new technology. to find ways to stand out. This environmentally friendly technology could prove to be a great differentiator for small businesses looking to stand out in a crowded market, but only if they take advantage of the opportunity and get ahead of the curve.