April 12, 2017

Small Businesses Hiring Creative Types to Gain Competitive Edge

High Demand Creative Jobs

Startups and small businesses looking to add to their teams aren’t looking to fill the most traditional roles.

Where a company might have looked to hire an accountant in the past, today they are looking at more creative voids.

Sure, accountants and those traditional jobs are still in demand but Indeed.com has compiled a list of the most in-demand creative positions at small businesses nationwide. And there is definitely a marked increase in these positions opening.

“Creative roles are as essential to the success of a small business as any other traditional position within an organization,” says Paul Wolfe, Indeed vice president and head of HR. 

High Demand Creative Jobs

Based on data gleaned from Indeed’s job boards and listings by small businesses, designers and writers are most in demand. Of the top 10 positions most in demand, six are either designers or writers.

The most in-demand job category is Graphic Designer. The job title of designer is second most in demand. “User experience” and “user interface” designers — presumably for websites, mobile sites or business systems — are fourth and seventh, respectively, on Indeed’s top 10 creative jobs list.

Technical writers and writers , in general, are third and ninth, respectively.

Interpreters appear in fifth on Indeed’s list.

And the remaining positions of “actor” (6th), “model” (8th) and “producer” (10th) show that small businesses are focusing on their marketing messages. Specifically, the positions of “producer” and “actor” may also indicate that video marketing has become a priority for small businesses.

“Creativity initiates innovation and garners a competitive edge in the marketplace. As such, small businesses are adding those team members to their relatively small organizations as a necessary asset for success,” Wolfe says.

So, what can you gather from this list?

Companies that are ramping up marketing efforts in the near future should be advised. If these positions are in demand, it’s going to cost a little more to get the best talent. If your company isn’t focused on boosting the quality of its marketing messages, maybe it should be. Your competition may be beating you to it.

And if you’re a freelancer, this should give you some inspiration.

Joshua Sophy - Assistant Editor

Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Assistant Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 17 years of experience in traditional and online media, Joshua got his start in the newspaper business in Pennsylvania. His experience includes being a beat reporter covering daily news. He eventually founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown. Joshua supervises the day-to-day operations of Small Business Trends' busy editorial department including the editorial calendar and outgoing assignments.

