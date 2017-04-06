Small Business Trends
April 6, 2017

Would You Ask Your Employees to Insert a Microchip?

by In Technology Trends 0
Implanting employees with microchips might sound more like something from a dystopian novel than real life. But some businesses are actually finding pactical applications for the technology.

The Future is Here: Implanting Employees with Microchips

Epicenter, a startup based in Stockholm, Sweden is one example. The company implants small chips that are about the size of a grain of rice into its employees’ hands.

The chips basically function as swipe cards for employees. So they can simply wave their hands in front of doors to gain entry instead of using keys.

They can also use the technology to operate equipment like printers and even make purchases. In addition, companies can use microchips to track employees’ locations, making it possible to use that data for time cards and even measuring productivity.

But those benefits come with some obvious concerns. While there are employees at Epicenter and some other startups that appreciate the convenience of microchips, others worry about the technology violating their personal privacy.

So companies that want to be at the forefront of this technology need to weigh the benefits against those issues. Will using microchips potentially limit companies’ access to talent if some people refuse to work for companies that use them?

It’s entirely possible, and something that early adopters of the technology should likely consider.

Image: via AP video

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

