Small Business Trends
April 19, 2017

Instagram Steals a Page from Pinterest — But Not Really

by In Social Media 0
0
Shares
|
95
2
Print This Article
4
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
95
2
4
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Instagram Collections

A new feature from Instagram takes a page out of Pinterest’s book. And while it could potentially help businesses in a small way, it doesn’t offer the potential marketing punch of Pinterest just yet.

Instagram Collections

The feature is called Collections and it allows users to save and organize posts that come across their feeds. So if you come across a cool photo that you want to go back to later, you can put it into one of your collections, similar to how you would with a pinboard on Pinterest.

But the major difference is that these collections are totally private for now. So essentially, you can really just use the tool to save the items that you personally want to remember. But you can’t use the feature as a marketing tool to share even more content with your audience.

For businesses, the tool could still have some potential applications. For example, you could save posts that customers share of your products so you have a selection to choose from when you go to re-post at a later date. Or you could save images that you find inspirational or helpful in some way. Here’s how some people are already using it:

So while the feature isn’t exactly going to take the place of Pinterest just yet, it could still have an impact on your business if you find a creative way to use it.

Image: Instagram

More in: Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You