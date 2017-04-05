Spotlight: Next Trucking Uses Online Marketplace to Connect Shippers and Truckers

Trucking is an evolving industry. But it’s not one that has kept up with new technology quite as much as others. Next Trucking is one business that’s looking to change that.

The online trucking marketplace puts more tools in the hands of truckers and also makes it easier for companies to connect with carriers. You can learn more about the business and the changes it is looking to make in the trucking business in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers an online trucking marketplace.

Co-founder and CEO Lidia Yan told Small Business Trends, “Next Trucking is an online trucking marketplace utilizes intelligent matching capabilities to connect shippers and truckers in order to maximize productivity while remaining trucker-centric. Allowing carriers to post real-time and future availabilities and preferred routes and rates, Next Trucking connects drivers from small and medium sized trucking companies with shippers searching for efficiency and competitive pricing.”

Business Niche

Giving truckers more control.

Yan says, “We are the first trucker-centric marketplace focused on the FTL/long-haul market. Next Trucking was created to enable truckers to decide where they want to go and how much they want to make to give them more control over their time as well as maximize carrier resources.”

How the Business Got Started

To streamline the inefficiencies in the trucking industry.

Yan explains, “My family has been in the logistics business for 14 years and runs one of the largest TV distribution centers in Southern California. After witnessing first-hand the inefficiencies of the trucking industry, I decided to establish Next Trucking to streamline the process.”

Biggest Win

Creating large partnerships.

Yan says, “Our biggest win to date was partnering with the largest solar panel manufacturer in the world, and partnering with one of the largest freight forwarder fulfillment center for Amazon. These partnerships came through referrals, existing relationships and networking.”

Biggest Risk

Taking on an evolving industry.

Yan explains, “The business model itself is a risk. Next Trucking is taking on the challenge of creating a solution to change an industry that is very antiquated where technology has not been adopted as quickly as other industries. With less than 50% of drivers frequently using mobile devices to access the internet, it is a learning curve to get them to make the switch over from the traditional way of doing business.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Supporting the team.

Yan says, “I would reward current employees and hire even more talent to support them.”

Team Reward

A championship belt.

Yan explains, “We recently purchased a boxing championship belt that serves as our “fighter of the month” trophy. Other incentives include Lakers’ and Clippers’ tickets and our “You’re the Bomb” trophy. Our employees love it and it has really boosted company morale.”

Favorite Quote

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program