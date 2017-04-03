Small Business Trends
April 3, 2017

Pinterest Users Can Now Download Your Mobile App Right From a Pin

Pinterest is making it easier for you to drive users to your app.

The company has announced its Promoted App Pins are now available to all advertisers. This will make it easier for users to discover your mobile app and download it straight away.

Data Reveals Promoted App Pins Drive High-Quality Users

Israel-based internet marketing company Bidalgo did a trial run to see the impact of Pinterest’s new type of promoted pin in driving users. It found Promoted App Pins drive high-quality users that tend to take more in-app actions and make more in-app purchases than average users.

It also found keyword targeting delivered installs that were at least six percent cheaper and had 39 percent higher Day-3 Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) than other targeting options.

Weddings and bridal, hair and makeup, and fashion were the three best performing categories for Interest Targeting.

“Pinterest has quickly proven itself as one of the best platforms in the world to help app marketers drive large volumes of high-quality users,” said Peli Beeri, CEO of Bidalgo. “Promoted App Pins drive particularly good results because marketers can reach qualified users who have demonstrated a clear interest in their apps. We are extremely proud to be among the first Pinterest Marketing Partners to support Promoted App Pins, and we look forward to helping marketers leverage these new ad formats to grow their apps.”

Using Promoted App Pins for Your Business

Pinterest is a highly competitive platform with millions of apps vying for customer attention. With Promoted App Pins, it will be easier for users to find mobile apps that best meet their needs.

Promoted App Pins enable you to place install-oriented advertising within Pinterest users’ feeds. You can use them to target Pinners based on your brand’s objectives.

Post-install, Pinterest drives a high lifetime value for in-app actions, especially sign-ups and purchases.

