Spacious Transforms Restaurants into Coworking Spaces for Freelancers

Not all business owners need a dedicated office space. Some just need a laptop or mobile device and a quiet place to work. Now, a new startup in New York City is aiming to help those business owners, freelancers and other professionals find that last part.

Restaurant Coworking Spaces

Spacious isn’t a regular coworking space. It doesn’t have a set location where freelancers can rent offices or desks for each day or month. Instead, it partners with local restaurants that are largely vacant during the day (as in the case above with wine bar Corkbuzz at 13 E. 13th Street in New York City.)

The arrangement is beneficial for both sides. The restaurants get some early business and potential happy hour customers. And the freelancers get a quiet, inexpensive place to work for the day without having to sign a long-term lease or agreement.

This is a great example of a business finding a unique solution to a growing trend. The growing trends of the mobile workforce and the freelance or gig economy show no signs of abating. And Spacious is also reportedly interested in starting similar programs in Boston and San Francisco. So this a new business model for restaurant owners, entrepreneurs, cafe owners and others across the country to think about as a potential opportunity too.