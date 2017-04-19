Spotlight: SalezShark Helps Businesses With Sales and Marketing in the Cloud

The cloud can be a powerful tool in many different areas of business. But it can be especially helpful when it comes to sales and marketing. SalezShark is one company that offers a cloud platform that’s made to help businesses manage their sales and marketing efforts.

Read more about the company and what it offers for business clients in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Offers sales and marketing cloud services for businesses.

Anjali Bisht, manager of marketing for SalezShark told Small Business Trends, “SalezShark is a cloud computing company headquartered in Virginia that offers Sales and marketing cloud services in its arsenal.”

Business Niche

Offering a flexible platform.

Bisht says, “The secret sauce to keep SalezShark going and give a competitive advantage is the flexibility of the platform. You can customize it all as per your need and requirement and accomplish your tasks quickly which would otherwise take a long time using the legacy CRMs.”

How the Business Got Started

From a desire to help businesses.

Bisht says, “It all started from setting ourselves a goal to build easy-to-use yet powerful software that can help businesses identify, capture, nurture, and follow-up the leads they can close.”

Biggest Risk

Entering a crowded market.

Bisht explains, “Three years ago when the market was fully flooded with industry experts like Salesforce, Zoho, Microsoft, when there was no room for new players to come in and change the game, we too had a vision of building CRM software. All other bells and whistles were are nice but building a software product in an already cluttered market wasn’t risk-free or easy.”

Lesson Learned

Extra options can add value.

Bisht says, “If given a chance to do it all over again we would make an even stronger collaborative architecture to offer more added values to existing and potential customers for we believe, there is always a scope for betterment.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expanding the team.

Bisht explains, “Funds will, of course, be crucial for a transformative vision of CRM software’s future to change the economy of the industry as a whole. Starting from strengthening our position in the local market first, we would put the funds for the expansion of regional teams and offices all across the country.”

Favorite Quote

“Do it. Try it. Fix it.” By Sam Walton

* * * * *

Find out more about the Small Biz Spotlight program