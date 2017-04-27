Really Big List of National #SmallBusinessWeek Events

This year, National Small Business Week takes place from April 30 through May 6. And there are tons of different events, contests and other celebrations scheduled throughout the week.

The U.S. Small Business Administration hosts many of the events. But other businesses and communities throughout the country also celebrate with their own contests, luncheons, promotions and more.

National Small Business Week 2017 Events

The list below includes events from the SBA and more. You can see if there’s anything of interest in your local area or online. We’re also going to add to the list throughout the week. So keep checking back for even more Small Business Week opportunities.

Sunday, April 30

“Let’s Put Our Cities on the Map” Workshop

From Google and NectarSpot Marketing and Design Company, this workshop will focus on how businesses can use online tools, like those from Google, to make their offerings more visible to local consumers online. The event takes place from 1 PM to 4:30 PM CT in Naperville, Ill.

Monday, May 1

NSBW Awards Luncheon

In Washington, DC, the SBA kicks off National Small Business Week with an awards luncheon on Monday from 11:30 AM to 2 PM ET. SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will announce the National Small Business Person of the year, along with other awards.

From Birth to Legacy: Creating a Business with Lasting Impact

Taking place from 8:30 AM to noon PT, this free workshop takes place at Oakland City Hall in Oakland, Calif. and features multiple sessions all focused on building a business that sticks around for the long haul. The city also hosts a number of other events at City Hall through the rest of the day.

Tuesday, May 2

Facebook Live with SBA Administrator Linda McMahon

For those who are more interested in online events, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon and Facebook’s VP and Chief Privacy Officer for Policy Erin Egan will chat on Facebook Live on May 2 from 11:30 AM to noon ET. The conversation will center around how to build a successful business. And you can even submit your own questions for consideration.

Oakland Retailers and Restaurants

In Oakland, Calif., this event focuses on highlighting the city’s shopping and dining scene. It will also include information about current trends, best practices and opportunities for those local businesses.

Legal Issues for Businesses

Another event put on by the City of Oakland, this event takes place at City Hall and shares some information about the legal issues that impact all different types of small businesses.

Grow Your Business Online Workshop

In Nashua, N.H., the Neighborhood Merchant Alliance and Donation Network puts on this event aimed at helping small businesses use SEO, online advertising and other tools to help them gain visibility.

The U.S. Economic Outlook and Its Impact on Small Businesses

Hosted by SCORE, this webinar features Visa Economist Jay Hawkins and a discussion about the current state of the U.S. economy and how it can impact small businesses going forward. You can register for the event online. And it starts at 2 PM ET.

Wednesday, May 3

National Small Business Week Road Tour Kick-Off

This year, the National Small Business Week road tour makes its first stop on May 3 in Indianapolis, Ind. SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will be on site to honor local businesses. And the event will take place from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM ET.

Oakland Makers & Artists Day

This networking event takes place at Oakland City Hall in Oakland, Calif. and features opportunities for artists and makers to share ideas, resources and more. The event is free and features several different sessions all aimed at helping artists and creative business owners thrive.

5 Fabulous Habits of Local Business Champions

This informative webinar from SCORE focuses on the habits that can help local business owners gain success. It takes place for about an hour starting at 2 PM ET. And you can register for the free event online.

Grow Your Business Online

Another webinar from SCORE, this event offers tips about connecting with customers online. Starting at 4 PM ET, the webinar features by Anastasia Kudrez, Speaker at Google’s Get Your Business Online.

Thursday, May 4

National Small Business Week Road Tour Stop

Then, the National Small Business Week road tour will make its next stop on May 4 in Arlington, Texas. SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will visit with local business owners from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM CT. And you can also watch the event live on SBA’s website or Facebook page.

Oakland Small Business Taskforce Town Hall

This free town hall event features a panel of business experts and taskforce members in Oakland, Calif. Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the area can attend the event to share thoughts and start conversations about issues that impact businesses in the area.

How to Write Your Email Content in 15 Minutes or Less

Hosted by Bria Sullivan, Webinar Content Developer at Constant Contact, and Dave Charest, Senior Manager of Content & Social Media Marketing at Constant Contact, this is another free webinar from SCORE. The live webinar starts at 3:30 PM ET and takes place for about an hour.

Find the Hidden Money in America

There are tons of hidden opportunities for entrepreneurs. This free webinar from SCORE, sponsored by Chase, features some tips for finding those seemingly hidden opportunities to make money and grow your business. The webinar starts at 5 PM ET.

Friday, May 5

National Small Business Week Final Road Tour Stop

Finally, the National Small Business Week road tour will make its final stop on May 5 in Fresno, Calif. SBA Administrator Linda McMahon will meet with local business owners who will share their stories with event attendees. And you can also watch the event live on SBA’s website and Facebook page.

Pathways to Capital Workshop

For businesses in Oakland, Calif. that want to learn more about different ways to access capital, this free event at Oakland City Hall may be of interest. From 9 AM to 2 PM, the event features financing workshops and panels all about how businesses can access capital.

Saturday, May 6

Shop, Dine, Visit Oakland!

In Oakland, Calif., the city wraps up Small Business Week by encouraging residents and visitors to stop by many of the local businesses throughout the city for sales, promotions and other specials. There’s also a wine festival and other events taking place throughout the city during the day.

Events Running All Week

UPS Store Pitch Off Contest

Small business owners and startups can enter the UPS Store’s Pitch Off contest from April 18 through May 31 by uploading a 90-second video describing their business or idea on the UPS Store’s website. Then family and friends will have the chance to vote on the video entries throughout May.

Did we miss a National Small Business Week 2016 event? Let us know by leaving a comment below or emailing [email protected]