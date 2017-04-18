Starbucks Unicorn Drink Serves as Great Lesson for Small Businesses

What if you created a special product for your business that customers just couldn’t stop talking about? That’s exactly what Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has done recently with its special edition Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starbucks Unicorn Drink

The Starbucks Unicorn drink itself is made with pink powder blended into the coffee shop’s famous Frappuccino, along with mango syrup and sour blue drizzle. Whether that sounds tasty to you or not, you can’t deny that the bright pink and blue beverage is eye-catching. And in the age of Instagram and constant photo sharing on social media, that has so far spelled success for the limited edition beverage — in terms of buzz anyway.

Omg ? Unicorn Sighting @starbucks ?? how cute is this little baby frap ??? A post shared by sophiastorerxo (@sophiastorerxo) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

To build onto that hype even more, the drink is only available from April 19-23 at participating stores. So if you want to get one to try or to post a photo of on your Instagram, you need to act fast.

Limited Edition Products Marketing Strategy

This special edition product uses a formula that many small businesses could learn from when trying to build hype around special edition products. First, you need a product that fits in with a growing trend and has a catchy name. (Maybe giving it the name of a mythical beast would help?) It also needs to be something that people are going to love talking about or sharing on social media. And finally, make sure you clearly outline how long the product will be available so customers can make sure they get in line for your popular new product.

So put your thinking cap on and talk to your customers about the types of special products they’d like to see from your business. Then you can start building tons of buzz around your new product.