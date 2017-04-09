This Silicon Valley School Takes a Unique Approach to Learning

Step into just about any school today and you’ll likely see students with their eyes glued to tablets, computers and other tech devices. But that’s not the case at Waldorf Schools.

In fact, according to a report, there’s a Waldorf School in Silicon Valley, he heart of today’s technology industry, where students are completely removed from new tech.

The school instead focuses on hands-on activities and creative expression. Students also go outside a lot and spend time working face to face instead of just staring at screens and working individually.

Obviously, these parents believe there is an importance to learning basic skills beyond simply the use of the latest technology. It’s true that seventy-five percent of the students at this one particular school are kids of Silicon Valley execs. So clearly these are people who also believe in the benefits of technology to solve problems.

So why would they willingly send their children to a school that doesn’t make that technology a priority? One reason may be that these exec’s understand the importance of having the knowledge necessary to identify a problem in the first place — before bringing in technology to solve it.

It’s the same when you are trying to create a small business.

Start With the Problem

You have to walk before you can run. And even if you’re building a high-tech business, you have to interact with people and consider how your product or service might benefit them in the real world. In other words, you need to start with the problem before you offer a solution.

You also need to be able to exhibit creativity and innovation in solving those problems — and technology cannot do that for you. Technology is great, but if you rely on it without thinking, you can get ahead of yourself and miss some crucial steps in building a successful business.