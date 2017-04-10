How to Manage Your Business with Teamwork Projects

It’s not without reason that Teamwork Projects was voted one of the best project management services around. In a sea full of solutions promising to take the pain out of multi-member collaborations, Teamwork Projects stands out, first and foremost, for its simplicity.

Especially relevant to small businesses, Teamwork Projects employs an intuitive and easy to use interface particularly suited for smaller teams.

The following tools highlight the practical power of the platform.

A Look at Teamwork Projects

Gantt Charts

At it’s core, Teamwork Projects is designed to make your project, whatever it may be, easier to manage. Whether the project is the day-to-day operations of your small business or a specific client-based job.

Teamwork Project’s Gantt charts provide a color-coded snapshot that’s marked according to your timeline and chosen parameters.

Assigning or adding new tasks, updating progress and making changes are done with a drag and drop format.

One of the many convenient shortcuts, a simple hit of the “G” on your keyboard, will pull up your chart — giving you quick access to the flow of your project.

The “Help” icon at the top of your chart provides tutorials and answers frequently asked questions — encouraging you to take advantage of Teamwork Project’s features.

Probably most helpful, every team member and collaborative partner involved has real-time access to the project, keeping everyone on the same page. The seamless connectivity means that access across all devices and every browser is not a problem.

Connectivity

Your project Gantt chart and Teamwork Projects as a whole operate on the cloud and are accessible anywhere — anytime.

Teamwork Projects also integrates with a long list of tools that your team is probably already using. The app allows you to have one interface, making them all easy to use and organize.

Tagging

Team members, responsibilities, files and messages can all be tagged. Hover over anything, click the tag icon and instantly it’s labeled with your chosen color and action.

This easy to use feature ensures that everyone can easily stay informed. Tag titles include: approved, denied, invoiced, review and pending — as well as custom tags that you can name yourself.

With the help of charts and tags, everyone involved remains connected and up to date.

Status Updates

Real time status on everyone involved, increases productivity and keeps the project moving forward.

The chat-stream type flow can also double as a communication tool for those working from different locations. Check-ins and status updates are sent to every intended recipient, with privacy and permission options to omit the ones that aren’t.

Conclusion

Depending on the level of team collaboration going on in your company, Teamwork Project could be a useful tool to keep your team on track. So, if it fits your budget, the tool could well serve as your project management system.

Teamwork Project’s pricing structure includes a range of tiers for small businesses but the 30-day, no credit card required, free trial could help you evaluate ahead of time whether it is worth the investtment.