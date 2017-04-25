Join Our Twitter Chat About Transforming Your Business in the Cloud #MSBizTips

Is your small business all-in on the cloud? If not, it might be time to make the move.

The cloud can be an elusive concept for a lot of businesses. But if you’re able to harness all the different capabilities of the technology, you can boost your business in a number of ways.

Transforming Your Business in the Cloud

That’s exactly what small business owners and influencers will discuss in an upcoming Twitter chat. The Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) sponsored Twitter chat “Transforming Your Business in the Cloud” is scheduled for Monday, May 1 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST.

The chat will be moderated by Small Business Trends founder and CEO Anita Campbell (@smallbiztrends) and Maria Groeschel (@MariaGroeschel), General Manager, Worldwide Marketing-Cloud Services, Microsoft. During the event, moderators and participants will discuss the wide ranging benefits that cloud technology can offer small businesses.

Here are some of the specific questions that entrepreneurs will discuss during the chat.

What are the main benefits of cloud computing for small businesses? If you have yet to really dive into the world of cloud computing, then you might be unaware of all the potential benefits that the technology can have for small businesses. The chat will kick off with a discussion about why the cloud can make a difference for all different types of small businesses.

How can businesses make the most of cloud technology? Of course, cloud-computing isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. There are many different potential applications and uses. So you can gain some insights about how other entrepreneurs make the most of the technology.

What should businesses look for in a cloud vendor? If you’re going to make the most of the cloud in your small business, you need to find a great vendor. Different businesses may look for different things when considering those vendors. So chat participants will talk about what they look for when choosing one.

Don’t miss the chat on May 1 for answers to these questions and more. This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and anyone looking to gain more insights into the potential of cloud computing.

More Details

What: Twitter Chat “Transforming Business in the Cloud”

Who:

Anita Campbell, Small Business Trends (@smallbiztrends)

Maria Groeschel, General Manager, Worldwide Marketing-Cloud Services, Microsoft (@MariaGroeschel)

Where: Twitter

Hashtag: #MSBizTips

When: Monday, May 1 from 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. ET