10 Best Websites for Trend Spotting

One of the keys to building a successful business is to stay on top of business trends. You absolutely need to anticipate what your customers need before they even know it themselves. And while it is highly unlikely that you have the superpower to see into the future, the best way to know what is trending is to do some trend spotting online. Here are a few websites that are great for anyone who’s looking to spot business trends.

Trend Spotting Websites

Trend Hunter

Trend Hunter is a popular online community featuring a daily dose of pop culture, innovative ideas and viral news. Their most popular concepts are featured on Trend Hunder TV. You can search for hot trends ranging from tech to fashion to Ads, design, culture and anything in between.

Trend Watching

This website offers tools, insights and trends that can help you build products and campaigns that trend. Trend Watching offers you a chance to consult live with trend experts and also offers an end-to-end online trend intelligence platform. The site offers a free account, but for deep insights you can either choose the $499 per month Pro plan or the $999 per month Pro+ option.

Cool Hunting

This company has since 2003 helped businesses and companies to uncover the latest trends in art and culture, travel, style, technology and design. Cool Hunting is for anyone in the creative arts business.

Springwise

This platform is powered by a network of more than 20,000 spotters in more than 190 countries who spot trends in their respective countries and Springwise then curates and publishes the most exciting trends. The platform has different pricing plans starting at $115 per month all the way to $1520 per year.

Moreinspiration

This platform has a whole lot of trending topics, including travel, sports, security, technology, advertising, healthcare and many more. As an interesting twist, some Moreinspiration product descriptions are accompanied by video explanations.

CoolBusinessIdeas

CoolBusinessIdeas.com is the go to website for anyone with insatiable curiosity about trending business ideas. The website may not look as cool as Trend Hunter, but it certainly has a lot of free valuable trends on consumer goods, media and publishing as well as fashion and design, among many other topics.

TheTrendSpotter

This particular website is perfect for anyone wishing to spot trends in the fashion and design industries. TheTrendSpotter offers a variety of trends for men and women and even has a section dedicated to fashion news only.

PFSK

This platform offers insights through its innovation portal and newsletters. PFSK also produces reports providing businesses with insight on the latest trends. Pricing starts at $95 per month.

TheCoolist

While it may look more like your usual news website, TheCoolist actually provides its community with trending projects in crafts, home design and fashion.

TED

The well-known nonprofit offers content devoted to its “Ideas Worth Spreading” mantra. TED started out in 1984 as a conference bringing together people from design, entertainment and technology. This idea has, however, expanded in recent years to include just about any topic that you might think of and has become very influential in the field of entrepreneurship.