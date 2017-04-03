VIPTickets: A Prime Example of a Strong Unique Selling Proposition

Standing out from your competition isn’t easy, is it?

You have to differentiate yourself from others in your market. You need to be able to provide something that your competition doesn’t. Otherwise, your prospects won’t have a compelling reason to buy from you.

It’s all about giving a memorable experience to your clientele. The best way to do this is to offer an experience that other companies do not.

VIP Tickets Canada is a great example of a company that knows how to set itself apart. They are the archetype of a company who knows how to stand out from the competition.

Unique Selling Proposition Example

Provide Versatility

VIP Tickets Canada distinguishes itself by providing a wide array of experiences for their customers. They don’t deal with one type of event. They can provide access to multiple types of venues.

The company can provide affordable tickets to sports events, concerts, and the theater. Their versatility makes them a formidable force in their market. Whenever possible, small businesses need to be able to provide multiple options to their consumers. Targeting a niche market can be helpful, but sometimes it is best to diversify the type of clientele you wish to engage with.

Affordability

Yes I know it is not always a good idea to rely on pricing to set your business apart. But depending on the type of business you’re starting, it might make sense. If you want to succeed, you need a unique selling proposition (USP). A USP can help you create a more attractive brand for the market you’re targeting.

VIP Tickets has more than one USP. Not only do they provide a myriad of different types of experiences, they also make it more affordable for their customers. These are two factors that allow them to differentiate themselves from others in their industry.

Many businesses make the mistake of only identifying one USP. However, your business may have more than one characteristic that allows you to serve your customers more efficiently. You want to take advantage of every differentiating factor you can identify in your business.

Final Thoughts

Being a leader in your industry is not easy. The most successful companies find ways to offer something their competitors don’t. It’s all about effective branding.

Why is Uber so successful? Because they provide a way for customers to travel without paying exorbitant taxi fares. They make it easier to get from point A to point B.

This is what you need to think about when you’re creating your brand. The key to earning more customers is offering something beneficial and unique. The more unique your brand is, the more customers you will attract.