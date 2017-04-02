Small Business Trends
April 2, 2017

Starbucks’ New Mobile Store Should Have Small Business Owners Thinking

by In Technology Trends 0
108
Shares
|
95
12
Print This Article
1
Email this Article

108
Shares
95
12
1
Email this Article Print This Article
Use Technology to Enhance Customer Experience

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is finding new ways to integrate mobile technology and artificial intelligence into its stores.

The coffee giant recently announced that it will test a new store model at its headquarters where all customers place their orders and pay via mobile, instead of waiting in line to deal with cashiers.

And a few months ago, the company also began testing an AI barista that could help customers place their orders via mobile. This would potentially mimic the experience that customers might have with a barista. But the conversation would take place in a mobile app instead of a busy store.

Starbucks certainly appears to be at the forefront of companies that use technology to enhance customer experience. While it remains to be seen how customers will react to these new processes early on, it does seem like mobile tech and AI are both likely to have major impacts on businesses large and small.

Use Technology to Enhance Customer Experience

So even though your small business likely doesn’t have the resources of a worldwide brand like Starbucks, you can still benefit from looking into and potentially testing new technologies to one day integrate them into your customer experience. New technologies often offer ways to improve the experience for customers, and they might even one day come to expect them.

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!