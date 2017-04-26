Small Business Trends
April 26, 2017

What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur? (INFOGRAPHIC)

What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur?

What separates successful entrepreneurs from the rest?

Among other things, prior work experience seems to be a key deciding factor. According to data gathered by accommodation booking agent Central London Apartments, 96 percent of successful entrepreneurs credited “prior work experience” for their success.

What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur?

Previous Experiences Pave the Way

But that’s not all. Approximately 75 percent of respondents had worked for someone else for at least six years before they carved out their own paths.

Forty percent said learning from previous failures was an extremely important factor when being an entrepreneur.

In other words, successful entrepreneurs ensure they understand the challenges involved in setting up their business before making the move. Moreover, they focus on learning from their past mistakes.

Education and Passion to Get Rich Keys to Achieving Entrepreneurial Success

Research further highlights the role of education in contributing to entrepreneurial success. About 95 percent of surveyed business founders had acquired at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Further in most cases, it was found that entrepreneurs had a higher level of education than their parents.

Apart from education, the ambition to become wealthy (74.8 percent) is a motivating factor for entrepreneurs to start their own businesses.

More Details on the Data

Central London Apartments compiled data from a study of 549 business founders by the Kauffman Foundation for Entrepreneurship.

For more information, check out the infographic created by Central London Apartments:

What Makes a Successful Entrepreneur?

Anatomy Photo via Shutterstock

1 Comment
Shubhomita Bose

Shubhomita Bose Shubhomita Bose is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. She covers key studies and surveys about the small business market, along with general small business news. She draws on 8 years of experience in copywriting, marketing and communications, having worked extensively on creating content for small and medium sized enterprises.

One Reaction

  1. John Andrew
    April 26, 2017 at 6:39 am

    Nice infographic !

    Reply

