Spotlight: AliDropship Makes Life Easier for eCommerce Businesses

What the Business Does

Offers services for drop shipping businesses.

Yaroslav Nevsky, CEO of AliDropship told Small Business Trends, “We offer all-in-one solution for AliExpress drop shipping business, including a handy WordPress plugin with automation tools, custom store development service and free lifelong personal support. With this solution anyone can easily create a professional web store and start running a drop shipping business right away.

If you are not familiar with drop shipping, it’s an eCommerce model where store owners don’t need to buy products in advance. You can just add a necessary product to your site and when someone purchases it, you buy it from your supplier who ships this item directly to your customer.”

Business Niche

Understanding the needs of clients.

Nevsky says, “We don’t only create tools, we are successful drop shippers ourselves and have a bunch of our own web stores. We always share skills and experience we’ve gained and help entrepreneurs worldwide to start and grow their drop shipping businesses.”

How the Business Got Started

Because of their own drop shipping needs.

Nevsky explains, “When I launched my drop shipping business, I could not find the right technical solution. I needed something special for my own needs. And there was nothing! That is why my team and I made this decision. We began developing our own drop shipping plugin for building web stores on WordPress. One day I decided to share my successful experience on popular eCommerce forums and saw a great interest and demand in such a solution. As a result, our AliDropship plugin was presented and became available for everyone.”

Biggest Win

Clients’ success stories.

Nevsky says, “Each story told by a happy client who had succeeded with our solution I consider as a big “win” of my business. For instance, one customer reported that he was able to pay his rent with the profit from drop shipping, another one said that he decided to quit his hated regular job, because he started making much more money with drop shipping business. And there are many other examples that give me and my team a great motivation to continue our work and help novice entrepreneurs.”

Lesson Learned

Focus on UX first.

Nevsky explains, “While working on the plugin development, I was running threads on popular eCommerce forums sharing my experience and collecting ideas from people in order to create a powerful but simple tool. However, I was occupied by many tasks at once trying to add all recommended features to the product as quickly as possible. As a result, the plugin turned out to be a bit complicated at first and later I had to spend much time on improving its interface. So if i could do something over again, I would focus more on UX at the initial step to save more time and efforts in the future.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Expanding the team of developers.

Nevsky says, “In spite of the fact that our solution is already used by thousands of people worldwide, we are still on a developing stage and have tons of ideas we want to implement in the nearest future. Investing in my development team is what I would do with an additional $100,000, because the code itself is our main treasure. Our senior developer usually says: ‘Coding everyday keeps bugs away!’”

Team Tradition

Mascots in every office.

Nevsky says, “They are big fluffy toys: a Shark, a Batman sign, and a whole squad of Rabbids and Angry Birds — all that traditional nerd stuff, you know.”

Favorite Quote

“Take actions, always improve and enjoy the ride, otherwise, what’s the point?”

Nevsky says, “This quote was born from my own experience.”

