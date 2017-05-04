Small Business Trends
May 4, 2017

Augmented Reality: It’s Not Just About Pokemon Go Anymore

by In Technology Trends 0
35
Shares
|
33
Print This Article
1
1
Email this Article

35
Shares
33
1
1
Email this Article Print This Article
The Dawn of Augmented Reality Shopping

Augmented reality broke onto the public consciousness with the release of Pokemon Go. But if you think the technology doesn’t have business applications beyond catching cartoon characters in parks around your home, you’d be wrong.

In fact, if you have an eCommerce store, you might want to pay attention to what other retailers and mobile apps like Wayfair and Houzz are doing. The companies are both experimenting with using augmented reality to give customers the ability to see how different pieces of furniture might look in their homes.

In practice, it’s actually pretty similar to Pokemon Go. App users can hold up the camera to a space in their home and see a superimposed image of a couch or other item in front of it. So you can pick your favorites and compare them in your actual space before you buy.

The Dawn of Augmented Reality Shopping

This has clear benefits to furniture shoppers. But it could also potentially work in other situations as well. Imagine an app that can superimpose different clothing items over you. Or consider an augmented reality tool like ModiFace Mirror showing you how a specific shade of makeup might look on your face.

There are seemingly endless possibilities for businesses when it comes to augmented reality shopping. So do some brainstorming and take some inspiration from these mobile brands to come up with something that can really help your customers make buying decisions.

Image: Houzz

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You