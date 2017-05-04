Augmented Reality: It’s Not Just About Pokemon Go Anymore

Augmented reality broke onto the public consciousness with the release of Pokemon Go. But if you think the technology doesn’t have business applications beyond catching cartoon characters in parks around your home, you’d be wrong.

In fact, if you have an eCommerce store, you might want to pay attention to what other retailers and mobile apps like Wayfair and Houzz are doing. The companies are both experimenting with using augmented reality to give customers the ability to see how different pieces of furniture might look in their homes.

In practice, it’s actually pretty similar to Pokemon Go. App users can hold up the camera to a space in their home and see a superimposed image of a couch or other item in front of it. So you can pick your favorites and compare them in your actual space before you buy.

The Dawn of Augmented Reality Shopping

This has clear benefits to furniture shoppers. But it could also potentially work in other situations as well. Imagine an app that can superimpose different clothing items over you. Or consider an augmented reality tool like ModiFace Mirror showing you how a specific shade of makeup might look on your face.

There are seemingly endless possibilities for businesses when it comes to augmented reality shopping. So do some brainstorming and take some inspiration from these mobile brands to come up with something that can really help your customers make buying decisions.