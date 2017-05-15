20 Best Chrome Extensions for Small Business

The Chrome Extension Store is full of useful tools for your small business. In this list, we’ve compiled some of the most popular extensions with a variety of features.

Here you’ll find extensions for accounting, collaboration, password management, productivity, lead generation and more. What they all have in common is their 5-star rating and positive reviews.

Best Chrome Extensions

TeamPassword

Made for managing passwords in a small business and collaborative environment, TeamPassword offers shared logins and lockout preventions that keep everyone active with anytime access.

Quick Capture

Quick Capture gives you one click access to capture screen images. Add comments with the annotation tool and easily share them with your team.

RubberStamp

This is a super simple extension that manages your purchase orders, including creating requests and then reviewing and approving payments. Rubberstamp is a standalone solution with no integrations but it does maintain it’s own record keeping.

ConvergeHub Lead Generator

ConvergeHub is social lead generator that captures contacts from the major social media channels including: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus and more. You are able to add them into your database with one click for easy prospecting.

SurfEasy VPN – Security, Privacy, Unblock

The SurfEasy extension is the best way to use WiFi hotspots and prevent websites from tracking your behavior. Protect your online privacy and surf the web without revealing your IP address.

Plann3r – Meeting Scheduler for Gmail

Plann3r makes scheduling meetings easier. It’s limited to Gmail users and works by adding an icon into your Gmail tool bar. Clicking the link will merge everyone’s calendars, check for availabilities and schedule a meeting.

SMhack – Social Media Management Tool

Created for small businesses, SMhack monitors your social media channels, schedules and publishes your content from one interface.

List Goal

List Goal targets businesses that want to prioritize building their email list. The extension keeps your goal front and center and turns every browsing session into an opportunity to grow your list. The included tips and real-time stats keep you focused.

Sneekr

Sneekr offers a way to protect your confidential search history. Your entire browser history will be secure behind a password-protected dashboard. Your research and development searches and top-secret surfing will remain for your eyes only.

ZipBooks – Time Tracker

ZipBooks makes time tracking and client billable time easier to manage. A click automatically integrates your time worked into your new customer invoice. The extension also detects untracked time and integrates with credit card payments.

Tellq – Click-to-Call

Tellq provides a way for small businesses to create an in-house call center. The extension uses your web browser to configure the best call distribution strategy for your business. It also integrates with your helpdesk and CRM.

SiteJabber

SiteJabber automatically reviews every site you visit, helping you to avoid scams and stay safe. A community of reviewers provides their personal endorsements for you to consider before making commitments.

FairBlocker – Ad Blocker with Support

FairBlocker enables you avoid the interruption of ads while still allowing you to support creators. By contributing a small monthly payment, $5 or $10, which is divided amongst the content creators, you are able to continue supporting the web.

SendJim – Marketing Automation

The SendJim extension gives you a quick, one-click tool that integrates with your CRM or webpage to engage your customers. Keep track of outbound marketing, track its impact and manage related contacts.

PayPanther – Small Business Manager

PayPanther helps keep track of your clients, create custom quotes and invoices, track time and syncs with online payments and more. Small businesses can use PayPanther to quickly get organized and manage their operations.

Nervatura Touch – Data Manager

Nervatura Touch is an extension that handles your business’s data. Contact details, shipping and inventory information as well as payments are organized in a platform making them easy to search, edit and manage.

Evernote – Note Taker Web Clipper

The popular Evernote organizer makes taking notes and clipping content even easier with its Google Chrome Extension. Much more than a simple bookmark, Evernote aims to make researching, highlighting, sharing and organizing easier.

SignEasy

Another Gmail potentially time saving tool for small business users, SignEasy allows you to quickly sign, fill out and attach your documents without having to leave Gmail. When you have an attachment that needs signing, just click on the Sign with SignEasy logo.

MyCityPlace – Directory

MyCityPlace is the easiest way to search a directory. The extension automatically delivers the profile, ratings and reviews of a business based on the phone number on the current page you are visiting.

SlickPie

SlickPie offers a simplified way for small businesses to get their accounting setup. Send invoices, accept payments and manage all your bills in one place and keep everything reported and ready for tax season.

Besides this list, it is important to keep in mind some of your favorite applications also have an extension. Installing these extensions will make accessing and managing your favorite business app more convenient.