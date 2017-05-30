Small Business Trends
May 30, 2017

What Lost Spirits Distillery Can Teach Small Businesses About Customer Experience

by In Marketing Tips 0
0
Shares
|
48
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
48
Email this Article Print This Article
What Lost Spirits Distillery Can Teach Small Businesses About the Boutique Business Customer Experience

Visit almost any distillery in the U.S. and you’ll probably see tons of metal tanks and commercial equipment used to age booze in the same way it’s been done for decades. But visit Lost Spirits, a distillery in Los Angeles, and you’ll have a completely different experience.

The inside of the distillery resembles a strange version of an amusement park or Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. There are jungle scenes and dragon heads. There’s even a wooden raft that floats on the plant’s cooling water tank.

Bryan Davis is the co-founder of Lost Spirits. He explained that the distillery was built to include several different imaginary lands to go with the drinks. So when you visit, you can go and sit in a unique environment that the founders envisioned when creating the very drink you’re enjoying.

The business also creates oak aged rum and peated whiskey using new techniques that help the booze to “age” faster. But that’s really only part of the company’s innovative approach.

The Boutique Business Customer Experience Differentiator

For small businesses, Lost Spirits demonstrates how you can get really creative when making experiences for customers. This is especially true when you’re building a boutique type of business only for very specific types of customers. You can create these experiences to be unique compared to anything those customers might have elsewhere. As a result, your customers will be likely to keep coming back again and again — and not just for your products.

Image: Lost Spirits Distillery

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You