 A Tour of the Chrome Extension Store

If you’ve never used Google Chrome, now is a good time — especially if you want to take advantage of the features provided by Chrome extensions. Chrome is required for the purpose of this tour and in the process you may discover your new favorite browser.

So go ahead and download Chrome. From there, you’ll visit the Chrome Extension Store, browse through the categories of extensions and see how to easily search and find extensions that will help you make the most of your browsing experience. It’s time to get started.

The Chrome Extension Store

Searching the Store for Extensions

Once you visit the official Chrome web store, you’ll see an easy way to navigate the interface divided by subjects as well as a search bar.

Entering “small business” into the field delivers a seemingly never-ending list of extensions ranging from accounting extensions to password managers, calendars, productivity tools and more.

A more refined search will help narrow down your choices, and from there you can download and install.

Make sure the “Extensions” option is active as opposed to “Themes” or “Apps.”

Once you click “enter” or “return” on your keyboard you will again be presented with a list to choose from.

Clicking on the logo-icon will give you more information on the extension: a highlight of its features with screenshots, user reviews and any related information.

Again, for security and performance, keep in mind that it’s best to choose extensions from trusted developers. Go with four and five-star ratings with plenty of reviews coming from satisfied users. You can even change search settings to only show highly rated extensions.

Other search features include Category — which includes: Productivity, Social and Communication, Search Tools and other general subjects.

You can also search by feature sets such as “Runs Offline,” created “By Google” and even “Free.”

Each new solution you implement is designed to improve your operations. Chrome Extensions do the same thing for your digital presence. The right extension will improve the performance of existing apps as well as provide new functionalities that will introduce new levels of efficiency for your company.