Spotlight: Dreamlines Creates Custom Illustrations for Weddings, Anniversaries

Finding unique wedding and anniversary gifts can be a challenge, especially if you’re looking for something that’s completely personal to the bride. But that’s why Nikki Gentry founded Dreamlines LLC. The company makes customized illustrations of wedding dresses that can make for great wedding or anniversary gifts. Read about the story behind the business in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

Unique Wedding and Anniversary Gifts

What the Business Does

Provides unique wedding and anniversary gifts.

Owner Nikki Gentry told Small Business Trends, “We create hand drawn sketches of the bride’s wedding gown and groom’s suit, which is given as an anniversary gift from the husband or a wedding day gift from the groom. We have created over 2,000 sketches all over the world.”

Business Niche

Creating custom work quickly.

Gentry says, “We offer a turnaround of 7 days with the option of a 4 and 2 day turnaround if time is a factor. My competitors have a longer turn around. This has been a huge game changer for my business, as my turnaround has been a huge reason for referral business, as my customers share this with their friends.”

How the Business Got Started

Because of customer demand.

Gentry explains, “I started the business in 2006 selling wedding invitations. A bride asked me if we could create a sketch of her wedding dress. The bride loved her sketch so much that I placed it on the website. InStyle Weddings featured our sketch in their editorial piece, in 2009. It wasn’t until 2013 that I decided to give Dreamlines 100 percent in 2014, which resulted in an 803 percent increase from the previous year.”

Biggest Win

Sharing her experience on Capitol Hill.

Gentry says, “I was invited to speak on Capitol Hill in, Washington DC May 2, 2017 for Small Business Weekly with PayPal and The Small Business Administration regarding the importance of small business capital and small business growth on a global level. The working capital allowed me to focus on marketing projects, website re-design and to create a business consulting company called LearnBelieveGrow.com. I met with Missouri Congressman Blaine Leutkemeyer to share my success as a small business owner.”

Lesson Learned

Embrace mistakes.

Gentry says, “I actually do not have any regrets or anything I would change. I believe the mistakes I made were as crucial as the successes that occurred for my business to grow.”

Secret to Success

Helpful mentors.

Gentry says, “I sought many mentors and I speak to them monthly, so as to gain different perspectives and ideas.”

Favorite Quote

“A satisfied customer is the best business strategy of all.” – Michael LeBoeuf

* * * * *

