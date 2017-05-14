Ebay Motors Provides More Opportunities for Sellers — and Local Service Businesses

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is making some changes to its motors marketplace and platform that small businesses, especially local service providers, might want to take note of. The giant eCommerce company announced recently it is expanding the eBay Motors marketplace and adding new features and services to deliver a more personalized and innovative experience to automotive buyers.

Inside the eBay Motors Update

New Features and Services at eBay Motors

For the first time, eBay is giving shoppers on eBay Motors the ability to bundle new tire purchases with professional installation in their local area. With this new feature, eBay said tires will conveniently ship directly to nearby automotive repair shops for installation.

If you are a small automotive repair shop in the U.S. or Germany, this new service might bring some additional business for you. You might want to list your own tire installation services on the platform.

eBay said the new option allowing professional installations in local area repair shops begins this month in Germany, and will be rolled out to the U.S. later this summer.

“At eBay we’re focused on providing the most convenient shopping experience for our customers,” said Jay Hanson, eBay’s Vice President of North America Merchandising, Hard Goods, in a post on eBay’s News blog.

eBay Motors Homepage for Desktop Revamped

Additionally, eBay has unveiled a new Motors homepage experience for desktop. The newly improved eBay Motors homepage offers enhanced search and browsing features for a large selection of vehicles — both new and used — as well as parts and accessories.

In the U.S., shoppers on eBay Motors will also have access to deeper insights into new vehicle pricing to quickly compare car prices thanks to a new partnership with TrueCar, a car pricing and information website. This is in addition to accessing insights on listings of parts that sellers place on eBay.

“eBay is committed to enhancing its marketplace with the best information and buying experience it can provide to its shoppers,” said Chip Perry, TrueCar’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “TrueCar’s pricing and Certified Dealer Network deepens and expands eBay’s new car experience and we are excited to launch this enhanced platform.”

The innovations should be a boon to sellers as well making it easier for the right customer to find your listings.