Are You Taking Advantage of Facebook’s Small Business Council?

There’s a good chance that your small business already uses Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to promote your offerings and communicate with your audience. But did you know that the social media giant also provides assistance to small business users through the Facebook Small Business Council.

What is the Facebook Small Business Council?

Essentially, the Small Business Council is a networking group of small business owners that provides feedback to Facebook about their needs and receives tips and tools to help them make the most of the platform.

Mia Mazadiego and Mark Guenther, owners of Neon Retro Arcade in Pasadena, California are currently members of the council. They shared in a recent interview that the experience has taught them a lot of valuable lessons about increasing their reach on Facebook. But of course, those strategies often involve investing a bit in Facebook advertising. So it’s not necessarily all free.

Facebook only accepts a handful of businesses to be part of its Small Business Council each year. So it’s not something that every business can directly benefit from. However, the group hosts webinars and live events monthly. So those events can help small businesses even if they’re not part of the actual group. And you can share your business story with Facebook via the Small Business Council website if you’d like to be considered for a future council spot.