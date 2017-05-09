GoDaddy Beefs Up GoCentral M-Commerce Tool With New Features

Following GoCentral’s launch in January, GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is now adding more features to the new service that combines a mobile-optimized website builder with an integrated set of marketing and e-commerce tools.

GoDaddy GoCentral Update Focuses on Mobile

In an official press release, GoDaddy claims that since GoCentral’s launch, 53 percent of all visitor traffic to GoCentral websites has been from phones and tablets. In addition, the company adds that 80 percent of sites built on mobile phones with GoCentral are published within the first day.

“I built it on my iPhone and iPad in about 45 minutes,” the owner of Brooklyn-based E-Walks Dog Walking and Pet Sitting Erin Donahue said while talking about how she used GoCentral to build a new version of his website in the release. “It used to be a pain to go on the desktop to do it. I’m so glad you can publish from a mobile device.”

Following the tool’s initial success, GoDaddy is now adding more mobile-focused features to GoCentral, including the ability for GoCentral users to receive notifications for new orders via text message. Another feature is PayPal One Touch providing users with a quick way to pay without having to enter card details on a mobile keypad. Another feature is Tap to Buy with Apple Pay allowing customers to pay directly from a product description.

Alongside the new mobile updates, GoDaddy has added a new blog feature to GoCentral that will enable users to import blog feeds from other websites.

“We’re committed to our customers’ success, so we focus on how their potential buyers behave and introduce capabilities like Apple Pay and abandoned cart recovery to make sure they using the best practices traditionally reserved for only the biggest businesses,” said GoDaddy’s Senior Vice President of Presence and Commerce Lauren Antonoff in the release.