How to Post a Job on Facebook: A Quick Step-by-Step Guide

In February, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced a new job recruiting feature that allows job posting and application directly on Facebook. The new job recruiting feature, which can be seen as a direct competitor to the recruiting tools at LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD), is a fast and easy way for small businesses to hire new talent and fill vacant positions.

Now if you are wondering how exactly to post a job opening on the giant social network using the new Jobs on Facebook feature, just follow the step by step guide below.

How to Post a Job on Facebook

Here’s how to post a job on Facebook and attract quality applications:

Step 1: Access the Jobs on Facebook Feature

To access this feature, log in to your Facebook business page and navigate to the content badges just below the text area where you “write something” to create a new post.

Click the “Publish a job post” option.

Tip: The “Publish a job post” option may only appear in certain countries like the U.S. and Canada since Facebook is still in the process of rolling out the feature globally.

Step 2: Add Details about the Job Opening

Once you click “Publish a job post”, you will be presented with a menu that allows you to customize your job posting.

Add relevant details about the opening — including the job title, job location and salary — to help job seekers figure out if it is a good fit for them, .

Tip: Ask custom questions to learn more about why the applicant thinks they are a good candidate for your company in the “Additional Questions” text box.

Step 3: Review and Publish your Job Post

Review your job details and click the “Publish Job Post” button on the bottom right of the window.

You will get a notification informing you that your job post is under review. It should be posted live on Facebook within 24 hours if approved.

Tip: After your job post is approved, it will appear in potential applicants’ newsfeeds, in the new bookmark for jobs and alongside other posts on business Pages. This will enable you to reach applicants that might not otherwise have been aware of the open position.

Reach a Larger Audience with Your Facebook Job Post

As with other Facebook business page posts, your page’s administrators will be able boost job posts to reach a larger or more relevant audience. They will also be able to review applications coming in and contact applicants easily via mobile on Messenger.

Applicants will simply click the “Apply Now” button appearing on your job post to submit their applications.

“It was great [posting a job on Facebook] because it was easy,” said Wendy Grahn, co-owner of the Chicago-based Lakeview Kitchen and Market in a testimonial on Facebook. “It took three minutes to fill out the information and put it out there. Then someone saw the post, we talked, and it was done.”