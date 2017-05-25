Small Business Trends
May 25, 2017

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Mobile Hotspot

There will inevitably come a time when you will need to know how to turn your phone into a hotspot. You may be stuck at the airport with suboptimal WiFi, or in a public location with less than desired security.

Fortunately, it’s simple enough to turn your smartphone into your very own mobile internet connection. The only requirement is that your operator allows Internet sharing or “tethering.” Otherwise some of the following steps to setup your hotspot will not be possible.

For the visually minded, just imagine that your phone will connect to the internet via its normal 3G/4G connection. The magic happens when your computer’s WiFi picks up this connection.

Keep in mind that the foundation of this connection is your cellular data plan, so this connection will cost you. You will also be draining your phone’s battery, so plug-in if that’s an option.

You are now five simple steps away from getting back to work.

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Hotspot

Step 1 – Settings Menu

Go to the Settings menu by clicking the gear icon on your home screen.

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Hotspot - Access Settings

Step 2 – Hotspot

Once in settings, with iOS you will go into “Personal Hotspot” and with Android you will go to “Tethering and portable hotspot.”

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Hotspot - Access Hotspot Settings

Step 3 – Activate Hotspot

Once inside the hotspot settings, both iOS and Android have simple switches that you need to engage.

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Hotspot - Activate Hotspot

Step 4 – Hotspot Settings

On your first activation you will need to create the settings for your hotspot. Parameters include username and password.

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Hotspot - Hotspot Settings

Step 5 – Connect to WiFi

 You can now connect to this WiFi hookup by finding it in your usual list of available networks.

How to Turn Your Phone Into a Hotspot - Connect to WiFi

Your password protected hotspot settings will do a good job at keeping you secure. But be sure to log-off when you’re finished, or not actively using the network to avoid any unnecessary charges.

As you can see, it is quite easy setting up your own mobile hotspot. Once you go through the process, it is one more resource you will have at your disposal to ensure you will always have a connection.

Cell Phone Hotspot Photo via Shutterstock

Michael Guta

Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

