You may already be an expert at snapping photos at meetings, conferences or other events with your smartphone and posting them to Instagram. With the Instagram app installed on your phone, there’s nothing to it really.

But are you equally brilliant when trying to post older photos from your PC, logos from made on Photoshop or some other tool or product shots from your online store? Not so much.

With over 75 million daily active users and over 400 million active monthly users, Instagram is definitely a must use platform for businesses. The problem, however, is that Instagram was designed as a mobile app and thus it’s a bit trickier to upload photos from a PC.

How to Upload a Photo to Instagram

How to Upload Photos from PC

Signing up and creating an account on a PC gives you access to the web version of the app.

While the web version is quite similar to the mobile version, one important function is missing – you can’t upload images. In fact, Instagram tells its users on the web pages to get the mobile version of the app for best results.

Third-party Apps

There are a couple of third-party apps that can help you to upload pictures to your Instagram. Among them is InstaPic, a Windows application that allows you to perform virtually the same actions on mobile devices like iPhone and Android as the official Instagram client.

Download and install the app on your PC.

When the app launches, you will have to create a new account and link it up with your Instagram account. This then allows you to upload images directly from the InstaPic app.

Another method would be to use the cloud storage service Dropbox.

You will first have to create a Dropbox account and then download and install the Dropbox client software for macOS or Windows. Install the Dropbox app for iOS or Android on your smartphone and log in.

Drag and drop a photo from your Mac or PC into Dropbox and it will automatically sync with your mobile app.

Go to your phone, open the Dropbox app and tap on your photo to select and then select ‘Export” and choose your Instagram app.

You Instagram app will open normally on your phone and you can then apply filters and share your images as usual.

Seeking better quality Instagram pics and videos? Here are a few apps to help you out.

Have we missed anything? If you know of any other methods of posting older photos from your PC or other sources to Instagram, please let us know in the comments.