Small Business Trends
May 30, 2017

How To Record and Edit Audio with Audacity: A Step-by-Step Guide

by In Technology Trends 0
0
Shares
|
98
18
8
Print This Article
5
1
Email this Article

0
Shares
98
18
8
5
1
Email this Article Print This Article
How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: A Step-by-Step Guide

Audacity, the free and open source audio software, allows businesses to take sound production into their own hands.

Customized sound recordings with editing and high-quality output used to require a skill level beyond the small business owner or freelancer. But with Audacity’s easy to use platform, all your recordings can now be handled in-house.

For small and medium sized businesses that are interested in creating their own ahdio, Audacity may be a good fit. The ease of use will encourage your company to create more material, maybe even launch your own podcast.

The following step-by-step instructions highlight how to record and edit basic audio files.

Download Audacity

Once you download and open Audacity, you will be brought to the general layout dashboard.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Download Audacity

Your screen may look slightly different because the drag and drop format allows you to make adjustments as needed.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Download Audacity

How to Use Audacity

Pre-Record Checklist

  • Input Source
  • Microphone Check
  • Microphone and Speakers in Position

Input Source

While you can record directly from your computer, for the best sound quality it’s recommended that you purchase a separate microphone. The market is full of products that are specifically created for podcasts and business related recordings.

Once your microphone is plugged in, you will find it under “Primary Sound Capture.”

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Input Source

Microphone Check

Chose your microphone by name and from there you can adjust the audio levels and conduct your microphone check.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Microphone Check

Microphone and Speakers in Position

Once your voice talent and script are prepared, you are ready to record. Be sure to place the microphone on a stable, unobstructed surface.

Audio Recording

Audacity’s layout contains the familiar: pause, play, stop, skip and record functions.

When you are prepared to officially record, click on the big red record button.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Audio Recording

The Audacity platform comes to life when you start recording. The timeline displays in real-time, while your WAV files are being created.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Audio Recording

Click the “Stop” button to finish recording. You can also press your spacebar.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Audio Recording

Clicking the “Play” button will allow you to listen to your recording.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Audio Recording

You will more than likely have some corrections or general edits to make before finalizing your recording.

Editing Audio Files on Audacity

The main tool that you will use to edit files is the selection tool that looks like a capital “I”.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Editing Audio

Use this tool to click and highlight the section of audio you want to edit.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Editing Audio

You can delete entire sections this way by simply highlighting them and hitting the delete or backspace buttons.

For other editing options, you can highlight the section and drop down the “Effect” menu from your toolbar.

How To Use Audacity To Record and Edit Audio: Editing Audio

The many effects and tools available within Audacity will turn your in-house production into a professional recording.

Once your recording is complete, you can save the file in MP3 or WAV format, the two most popular formats for different use cases.  And just like that, you can create audio content for your small business without having to spend any money. The only investment is setting aside some time to learn how to use Audacity, which can be accomplished rather quickly thanks to its intuitive and easy to use design.

Image: Audacity

Comment ▼
Advertise Here

Michael Guta

Michael Guta Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2017, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

Looking for templates, checklists or guides? The Small Business Resource Center has them!

Free eBook - Take Advantage of Energy Tax Savings for Your Business





No, Thank You