Spotlight: Innvonix Technologies Provides Web, Application Development

Technology has opened up so many doors for businesses. But few small businesses actually have the resources and ability to make their ideas into reality in-house. That’s where Innvonix Technologies LLP comes in.

The company provides a variety of different services ranging from website and graphic design to mobile application development. Read more about the business below in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Helps businesses turn ideas into reality through technology.

Founder and CEO Purav Thakkar told Small Business Trends, “We help small and medium scale industries revolutionize their business with the help of Information Technology. We are into website and graphics designing, website development, Bespoke web application development, Android application development, iOS application development, Search Engine Optimization, Application migration, eCommerce development, BI and Data Warehousing.”

Business Niche

Treating customers well.

Thakkar says, “Keep your employees happy and in turn they will keep your customers happy. The culture set by company plays a very important role in client retention as the focus from very beginning is to keep clients needs first. If they get what they expected in the budget they expected, it gives us an edge over our competitors who are charging many times (more) for the same quality we are delivering.”

How the Business Got Started

By finding a unique niche.

Thakkar says, “It all started with a passionate group of friends who wanted to deliver the high quality solutions to small scale businesses. It is tough to find companies who are delivering quality solutions in short time period. So we decided to cater (to) this need of industry where there is almost no competition.”

Biggest Win

Building a portfolio over time.

Thakkar explains, “Having delivered more than 200 projects in the short span of four years is in itself an achievement. We take pride in our portfolio which has been built on sheer grit and perseverance.”

Biggest Risk

Breaking into an evolving industry.

Thakkar says, “We have taken the risk of venturing into IOT and invested enough money into this. If that goes wrong, it might be the biggest setback so far, but we are optimistic on the outcome.”

Lesson Learned

A good team is essential.

Thakkar says, “I would bring some of my current team members sooner on board as a good team can help you grow faster than you can imagine.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Investing more into a growing niche.

Thakkar explains, “We would invest it into IOT as there is a lot of untapped potential and the market is going to grow in next five years.”

Favorite Team Activity

Fun Saturdays.

Thakkar says, “We have fun Saturdays where we have some activity planned for our employees. The activities include watching movies, playing LAN games or even going for a short picnic once in awhile.”

Favorite Quote

“Sales go up and down. Service stays forever.” – Jason Goldberg

* * * * *

