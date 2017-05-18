50 Most Creative Instagram Bio Ideas for Business Users

One of the first things you should do upon signing up for Instagram for your business is create a bio. But not just any old bio will do. To add some interesting tidbits to your small business Instagram bio, check out this list of Instagram bio examples for inspiration.
Instagram Bio Examples for Small Businesses
Richard Branson
The famous entrepreneur’s Instagram bio features some fun personal facts while still explaining what he does and including his business handle.
Panera Bread
The popular restaurant chain shares some basic info about the company’s values, but also includes a hashtag to encourage customers to share their own photos.
Halo Top Creamery
This ice cream company’s bio includes really specific information about its product, including the amount of calories and the inclusion of natural ingredients.
Tentsile
The outdoor equipment company includes a quick description, some eye-catching emojis and a hashtag for customers to use. And it even states that the company plants three trees for each tent sold.
Chobani
Chobani’s Instagram bio features a hashtag that customers can use to get their own photos featured. And it also promotes the company’s Snapchat account to encourage more people to follow on both platforms.
Airbnb
The marketplace for short-term lodging rentals uses its Instagram bio to encourage customers to share their own photos and experiences. And it also provides a custom link to make it easy for customers to book specific spaces right from the feed.
Brittany Wright
The entrepreneur behind Wright Kitchen includes her personal philosophy on food in her Instagram bio, along with a special offer for shoppers.
Tito’s Vodka
Tito’s Vodka uses its bio to include some basic product information. But it also includes a fun quote and some eye-catching emojis.
Canva
This online design tool creatively uses emoji to help explain how to use the product. The bio also features an offer for some free resources on the company’s website.
Free People
Instead of using its Instagram bio to share information about its products, Free People focuses on describing its target audience.
Tim Ferriss
Author Tim Ferriss shares just a basic title in his Instagram bio. Then he uses the rest of the space to promote and give details about his latest book.
National Geographic
The popular magazine focuses on the feel of the photos it shares in its bio by calling attention to the adventurous aspect.
Michael Acton Smith
Since this entrepreneur has so many projects, he simply states “I like making things” in his bio. Then he lists the Instagram handles for some of his current projects.
FedEx
FedEx uses a combination of its business motto, emoji and hashtags to encourage follower engagement in its bio.
Arianna Huffington
Aside from offering a few personal and professional details, Huffington adds a unique touch to her bio by referring to herself as a “sleep evangelist.”
Vera Bradley
Instead of a simple product description, this account bio features a link to shop featured products and some inspirational thoughts.
Play-Doh
The popular toy brand features some basic company information in its Instagram bio, including how long it has been in business. It also includes a fun slogan.
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn’s Instagram bio includes a customer hashtag, and also encourages customers to shop the products shown in the account’s feed. The retailer even has a link set up to feature those products specifically so that customers can find them easily.
Starbucks
Everyone already knows that Starbucks sells coffee. So aside from a simple coffee emoji, the company sticks to an inspirational message for its Instagram bio.
Flowers for Dreams
Flowers for Dreams uses its Instagram bio to share information about its charitable initiatives so that customers can feel good about their purchases.
Adobe
Adobe features a monthly theme on its Instagram account designed specifically for creatives. So it uses its bio to promote that theme.
Arvin’s World
The CEO of Shredz uses his Instagram bio to share a few personal details, as well as an inspirational quote for his followers.
Burberry
Most relevant consumers already know of this luxury brand. So the company instead chooses to promote its latest line within its Instagram bio.
Bethenny Frankel
Bethenny Frankel is another entrepreneur with a lot going on. So she uses her Instagram bio to tell a little about herself, and the rest to promote various projects and passions.
Bleach London
An appointment-based hair styling business, Bleach London uses its Instagram bio to give specific instructions for customers looking to book services.
Gary Vaynerchuck
This entrepreneur uses his Instagram bio to list some of his accomplishments, like the big names he’s invested in. He also promotes daily posts using the profile link.
SoulPancake
This creative account includes a brief mission statement and then promotes its latest video within its Instagram bio.
Biz Stone
The Twitter co-founder and entrepreneur keeps his bio simple, but a little humorous in reference to his unique first name.
Prsuit
This online publication shares a brief overview and philosophy in its bio. Then it updates the profile link daily to share the latest post.
Gerard Adams
The founder of Elite Daily fits quite a bit into a short bio, outlining his current work, past work, tagline and more.
Old Spice
For the brands that like to get a little over-the-top and ridiculous, Old Spice’s Instagram bio can serve as great inspiration.
Glossier
The popular makeup and skincare brand uses its Instagram bio to share its philosophy on beauty, along with some fun emojis.
Oreo
Instead of explaining what an Oreo is — since pretty much everyone already knows — the company promotes contests and time-specific promotions on its Instagram bio.
Gatorade
Gatorade’s bio is pretty straightforward. But it includes how long the company has been in business, which can help to build customer trust.
Brick Lane Bikes
A smaller business, Brick Lane Bikes also offers some extra information about its brand in its Instagram bio, mentioning that it was the first fixed-gear bike store in the U.K.
Vans
The Vans company includes many different specialized brands. So the company’s Instagram bio includes all of those other Instagram handles to encourage customers to follow those as well.
Marie Forleo
This entrepreneur lists some basic details in her Instagram bio. But she mixes in some unique personality by referring to herself as a “fancy dancer” as well.
Inked Magazine
The popular tattoo publication uses its bio to invite influencers and others to contact them for press and other opportunities.
Virgin America
The popular airline includes a fun tagline as part of its Instagram bio, along with some information for those seeking information about customer service issues.
Lewis Howes
This author and entrepreneur lists some of his accomplishments in his Instagram bio, along with a few personal hobbies and a link to his book on Amazon.
Reynold’s Kitchens
The company behind Reynold’s Wrap uses its Instagram bio to share a special offer that encourages followers to visit the company’s website.
Hustle & Deal Flow
This online publication shares several thoughts within its bio, including the founder’s handle and the latest post.
Warby Parker
The eyeglass company shares a basic overview of its offering in its Instagram bio. But it also includes a statement about how the company makes charitable contributions based on purchases.
Desigual
Desigual keeps its bio fairly simple. But it uses some emojis and a custom link to make it stand out and point customers in the right direction.
Andy Frisella
This entrepreneur and speaker uses his Instagram bio to share a few personal and professional details, including recent awards and recognition.
Madewell
This retail brand includes a link in its bio to allow customers to shop items featured on its Instagram account, along with specific instructions for how to shop.
Luis Garcia
This entrepreneur shares a few personal details in his Instagram bio. But he also includes some inspirational sentiments and some popular publications where he’s been featured.
Lovecrumbs
This bakery keeps its Instagram bio straightforward but still creative with the tagline “coffee. food. good times.” along with some basic details about the business.
Lululemon
The athletic apparel brand uses its bio to share a brief overview of the company. But it also promotes its accounts on other platforms, including Snapchat and even Spotify.
GE
General Electric uses its Instagram account to share its latest innovations. So the account’s bio reflects that.
