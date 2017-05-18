50 Most Creative Instagram Bio Ideas for Business Users

One of the first things you should do upon signing up for Instagram for your business is create a bio. But not just any old bio will do. To add some interesting tidbits to your small business Instagram bio, check out this list of Instagram bio examples for inspiration.

Instagram Bio Examples for Small Businesses

Richard Branson

The famous entrepreneur’s Instagram bio features some fun personal facts while still explaining what he does and including his business handle.

Panera Bread

The popular restaurant chain shares some basic info about the company’s values, but also includes a hashtag to encourage customers to share their own photos.

Halo Top Creamery

This ice cream company’s bio includes really specific information about its product, including the amount of calories and the inclusion of natural ingredients.

Tentsile

The outdoor equipment company includes a quick description, some eye-catching emojis and a hashtag for customers to use. And it even states that the company plants three trees for each tent sold.

Chobani

Chobani’s Instagram bio features a hashtag that customers can use to get their own photos featured. And it also promotes the company’s Snapchat account to encourage more people to follow on both platforms.

Airbnb

The marketplace for short-term lodging rentals uses its Instagram bio to encourage customers to share their own photos and experiences. And it also provides a custom link to make it easy for customers to book specific spaces right from the feed.

Brittany Wright

The entrepreneur behind Wright Kitchen includes her personal philosophy on food in her Instagram bio, along with a special offer for shoppers.

Tito’s Vodka

Tito’s Vodka uses its bio to include some basic product information. But it also includes a fun quote and some eye-catching emojis.

Canva

This online design tool creatively uses emoji to help explain how to use the product. The bio also features an offer for some free resources on the company’s website.

Free People

Instead of using its Instagram bio to share information about its products, Free People focuses on describing its target audience.

Tim Ferriss

Author Tim Ferriss shares just a basic title in his Instagram bio. Then he uses the rest of the space to promote and give details about his latest book.

National Geographic

The popular magazine focuses on the feel of the photos it shares in its bio by calling attention to the adventurous aspect.

Michael Acton Smith

Since this entrepreneur has so many projects, he simply states “I like making things” in his bio. Then he lists the Instagram handles for some of his current projects.

FedEx

FedEx uses a combination of its business motto, emoji and hashtags to encourage follower engagement in its bio.

Arianna Huffington

Aside from offering a few personal and professional details, Huffington adds a unique touch to her bio by referring to herself as a “sleep evangelist.”

Vera Bradley

Instead of a simple product description, this account bio features a link to shop featured products and some inspirational thoughts.

Play-Doh

The popular toy brand features some basic company information in its Instagram bio, including how long it has been in business. It also includes a fun slogan.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn’s Instagram bio includes a customer hashtag, and also encourages customers to shop the products shown in the account’s feed. The retailer even has a link set up to feature those products specifically so that customers can find them easily.

Starbucks

Everyone already knows that Starbucks sells coffee. So aside from a simple coffee emoji, the company sticks to an inspirational message for its Instagram bio.

Flowers for Dreams

Flowers for Dreams uses its Instagram bio to share information about its charitable initiatives so that customers can feel good about their purchases.

Adobe

Adobe features a monthly theme on its Instagram account designed specifically for creatives. So it uses its bio to promote that theme.

Arvin’s World

The CEO of Shredz uses his Instagram bio to share a few personal details, as well as an inspirational quote for his followers.

Burberry

Most relevant consumers already know of this luxury brand. So the company instead chooses to promote its latest line within its Instagram bio.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is another entrepreneur with a lot going on. So she uses her Instagram bio to tell a little about herself, and the rest to promote various projects and passions.

Bleach London

An appointment-based hair styling business, Bleach London uses its Instagram bio to give specific instructions for customers looking to book services.

Gary Vaynerchuck

This entrepreneur uses his Instagram bio to list some of his accomplishments, like the big names he’s invested in. He also promotes daily posts using the profile link.

SoulPancake

This creative account includes a brief mission statement and then promotes its latest video within its Instagram bio.

Biz Stone

The Twitter co-founder and entrepreneur keeps his bio simple, but a little humorous in reference to his unique first name.

Prsuit

This online publication shares a brief overview and philosophy in its bio. Then it updates the profile link daily to share the latest post.

Gerard Adams

The founder of Elite Daily fits quite a bit into a short bio, outlining his current work, past work, tagline and more.

Old Spice

For the brands that like to get a little over-the-top and ridiculous, Old Spice’s Instagram bio can serve as great inspiration.

Glossier

The popular makeup and skincare brand uses its Instagram bio to share its philosophy on beauty, along with some fun emojis.

Oreo

Instead of explaining what an Oreo is — since pretty much everyone already knows — the company promotes contests and time-specific promotions on its Instagram bio.

Gatorade

Gatorade’s bio is pretty straightforward. But it includes how long the company has been in business, which can help to build customer trust.

Brick Lane Bikes

A smaller business, Brick Lane Bikes also offers some extra information about its brand in its Instagram bio, mentioning that it was the first fixed-gear bike store in the U.K.

Vans

The Vans company includes many different specialized brands. So the company’s Instagram bio includes all of those other Instagram handles to encourage customers to follow those as well.

Marie Forleo

This entrepreneur lists some basic details in her Instagram bio. But she mixes in some unique personality by referring to herself as a “fancy dancer” as well.

Inked Magazine

The popular tattoo publication uses its bio to invite influencers and others to contact them for press and other opportunities.

Virgin America

The popular airline includes a fun tagline as part of its Instagram bio, along with some information for those seeking information about customer service issues.

Lewis Howes

This author and entrepreneur lists some of his accomplishments in his Instagram bio, along with a few personal hobbies and a link to his book on Amazon.

Reynold’s Kitchens

The company behind Reynold’s Wrap uses its Instagram bio to share a special offer that encourages followers to visit the company’s website.

Hustle & Deal Flow

This online publication shares several thoughts within its bio, including the founder’s handle and the latest post.

Warby Parker

The eyeglass company shares a basic overview of its offering in its Instagram bio. But it also includes a statement about how the company makes charitable contributions based on purchases.

Desigual

Desigual keeps its bio fairly simple. But it uses some emojis and a custom link to make it stand out and point customers in the right direction.

Andy Frisella

This entrepreneur and speaker uses his Instagram bio to share a few personal and professional details, including recent awards and recognition.

Madewell

This retail brand includes a link in its bio to allow customers to shop items featured on its Instagram account, along with specific instructions for how to shop.

Luis Garcia

This entrepreneur shares a few personal details in his Instagram bio. But he also includes some inspirational sentiments and some popular publications where he’s been featured.

Lovecrumbs

This bakery keeps its Instagram bio straightforward but still creative with the tagline “coffee. food. good times.” along with some basic details about the business.

Lululemon

The athletic apparel brand uses its bio to share a brief overview of the company. But it also promotes its accounts on other platforms, including Snapchat and even Spotify.

GE

General Electric uses its Instagram account to share its latest innovations. So the account’s bio reflects that.