“Integrated Marketing combines both outbound, traditional marketing with inbound marketing and other tactics to promote accelerated success in businesses,” Mark Schmukler, the CEO and Co-founder of the Sagefrog Marketing Group.

That means you can and should use social media to promote a live event where you’re highlighting your goods and services. After all, what better way to fill the hall with prospects than by reaching out to them directly on Twitter or Facebook? Still, that’s just one possibility because integrated marketing builds a bridge between online marketing and it’s more traditional print and PR cousin in a variety of ways.

Integrated Marketing Campaign Examples

Here’s 10 examples of great integrated marketing campaigns that work by combining content, digital and website marketing, with traditional marketing methods like PR.

Porsche: Popup Autocross Event Series

It’s not a small business, but still a brand small business can learn from. Porsche recently ran a Popup Autocross Event Series with ads on social media to announce big events at places like Chicago’s Soldier Field. Added on were 360 videos of driving experiences. The total integrated experience.

GoPro: Be a Hero

A great example of a small start up that took off, GoPro themed a recent campaign Be a Hero and is using a variety of outdoor ads, brand related sponsorships, and even a firefighter’s original video.

Always: #LikeAGirl

Designed to further a cause rather than promote a product, Always, a feminine hygiene brand, ran its #LikeAGirl campaign. The video’s jumping off point worked with the hashtag to spark a debate centering around gender equality.

SFPCA: Condoms For Pets

You read that correctly! San Francisco Society For Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals ran this ad to highlight the need to spay and/or neuter your pet in 2015, but it stands up. They developed a website and a brochure with the mock condoms.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade: “Mikehacks”

Another blast from the past if you consider 2015 all that long ago, the Mikehacks videos for Mike’s Hard Lemonade included a barbeque-in-a-can of the beverage and paired this with in store retail displays.

Snap Inc.: Spectacles

Another great example of integrated marketing with a twist, Snap Inc. understood the possibilities and how to blend brick and mortar with online efforts. The company placed “Snapbots” in select cities. These were actually vending machines for Snap Inc.’s Spectacles product and people posting on social media while they waited in line caused the buzz to intensify.

H&M: ‘Come Together’

Here’s proof positive that the old blends well with the new as far as integrated marketing is concerned. This interesting and innovative Christmas ad featured Adrian Brody and brought old school star power to cyberspace and YouTube.

Levi Strauss & Co: Ready To Work

Documentaries about rebuilding efforts in a rundown steel town across multiple media sources made this campaign an integrated marketing gem. It was real Norman Rockwell stuff that stuck a chord.

Volkswagen: Kombi’s Last Wishes

When Brazil closed the last assembly line for the Volkswagen Kombi in 2013, they decided to host an ‘unlaunch.’

The company asked people who had bought the vehicle to place stories about their experiences on a special website.

The campaign spurred a worldwide conversation across a variety of mediums and was promoted with a series of well placed ads reflecting the truck’s “last wishes.”

Pret A Manger: Customer Outreach

Natural food store Pret A Manger actually asked their customers what they wanted and then acted on it. When they asked for input on recipes and menus, they got it to the extent feedback has been shared all over the world. Seeing your menu items in print after you’ve posted them and having that kind of input engages both customers and prospects. The integrated campaign didn’t stop there either. The company opened a second vegetarian location in London last month with 20 new items on the menu. There are plans to crack the U.S. market in the future.