May 18, 2017

How to Let Customers Enjoy Your Small Business’s Marshmallows

Limited Time Offer Marketing Examples

There’s a reason that Lucky Charms cereal consists of more than just marshmallows. But those marshmallows do seem to be everyone’s favorite part.

So General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is capitalizing on that popularity by giving away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms. As part of the promotion, customers can purchase specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms cereal that include a code inside the box. Customers can then check the code to see if they won.

This isn’t the first time General Mills has given away marshmallow-only Lucky Charms either. But it is the largest such promotion to date. In fact, the company chose to expand the campaign in part because of the popularity of an earlier social media contest where  10 boxes of marshmallow-only cereal were distributed.

And reaction is huge!

It’s a pretty simple concept — give away a special edition item that’s especially popular with customers. But small businesses can potentially put their own unique spin on this type of promotion.

Look at Limited Time Offer Marketing Examples

So brainstorm how you can make this concept your own. Think about your top selling items and take customer feedback into account as well. Then look for additional inspiration in real-life limited time offer marketing examples such as Starburst and Starbucks. You might just be able to come up with something your customers will love as much as Lucky Charms customers love marshmallows.

Image: LuckyCharms.com

Annie Pilon - Staff Writer

Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found on her personal blog Wattlebird, and exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.

