How to Add, Remove, and Manage Chrome Extensions

The Chrome Extension Store is a treasure trove of tools for small businesses. These little, but powerful extensions work right alongside your browser helping you to: stay organized, work efficiently, create and share your content, manage your finances and much more.

Once you’ve browsed and chosen your extension; installing, managing and removing them is a fairly easy process.

How to Add Extensions to Chrome



Once you make the decision that this is a good extension for you, simply click on the “+ ADD TO CHROME” button.

The button will change into “CHECKING” mode and you’ll be asked for permissions to “Add extension.”

Once you click “Add extension,” a notification popup will appear pointing at your new extension icon — located in your tool bar.

You have the option to leave the icon on your toolbar or hide it from the main Chrome menu. Either way, this is a great easy-access place for your most used extensions.

How to Manage Chrome Extensions

Right clicking your extension’s icon will give you a short menu of options, including the ability to manage the Chrome extensions you’ve selected.

If you’re curious and click on “Manage Extensions,” you’ll be taken to your dedicated Chrome Extensions library. Here you’ll find a list of all your active extensions, as well as those that you disabled but decided to keep.

Your new extension should be there with custom options:

In addition to disabling your extension, you have the power to limit its functionality to standard browsing or allow it in incognito mode.

How to Remove Extensions from Chrome

If you choose to “Remove from Chrome…” in the short menu shown above, you will be shown a confirmation window.

If you made sure to choose your extension carefully — meaning you only installed highly rated and reviewed extensions made my trusted developers — you should have no need to report abuse. If you do have a need to do so, however, you have that option here.

If you just want to get rid of the extension, click “Remove” and just like that, it’s gone.