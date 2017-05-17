91 Percent of Remote Workers Feel More Productive Out of the Office (Infographic)

Workers feel more productive when they are working remotely out of the office, a new study indicates.

More Productive Out of the Office

According to data compiled by Ireland-based business coaching company Davitt Corporate Partners, 91 percent of remote workers believe they “get more work done when working remotely.”

Remote workers are also happier than office-based workers, the study shows.

Remote Working Improves Job Satisfaction

It’s not difficult to understand why employees prefer working remotely. Lack of anxiety caused by commute, for example, means workers are less stressed.

Moreover, it’s a cost-effective option for employees who can curb their transportation costs.

For those who need to be on-the-go at times, remote working is a flexible and hassle-free way to work efficiently.

Remote Workers Boost Business Productivity

That workers are more efficient when they work remotely is, of course, a good thing for businesses. And numbers back this up.

Data from the study shows businesses that allowed employees to work remotely at least three times a month were more likely to log revenue growth of at least 10 percent within the last 12 months, compared with firms without such policies.

Thanks to technology, remote working is a very practical option for businesses to offer employees. There are many communication tools that facilitate seamless collaboration between global teams. As a result, it’s easier for businesses to coordinate with remote workers and ensure work gets done.

With a growing number of job seekers looking for more flexibility, remote working can also be a great way to attract top talent.

Tips to Make Remote Working Effective

For remote working be effective, businesses must keep a few things in mind. To begin with, it is extremely important to invest in the right technology to ensure workers have reliable internet connections.

Since it’s not possible to monitor remote workers every day, it’s a good idea to organize meetings often.

For more information, check out this infographic below: