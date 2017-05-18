Don’t Go Anywhere Without These Must Have Travel Accessories

If you do any business traveling, you might be in the market for some must have travel accessories. There are plenty of different options available, from full luggage sets to small organizational products. Here are 25 must-haves to get you started before your next trip.

Must Have Travel Accessories

Bluesmart Luggage

This smart suitcase isn’t just a carry-on bag. It also includes TSA approved locks, charging stations, a GPS and more smart features. The regular price is about $450.

High Sierra Rolling Carry-On

If you want more of a standard carry-on bag, this rolling duffel from High Sierra could be a great option. Starting at $150, the bag offers both spinning wheels and backpack straps so you can customize it to your preferences.

Wowbox Messenger Satchel Bag

To carry your computer and all of your work gear, you might find it helpful to also have a messenger bag or briefcase like this unisex satchel. This one retails for $45.99.

Kensington Secure Backpack

Or you could go for a more sophisticated bag like this lockable, anti-theft backpack from Kensington. The product ranges from about $70 to $100.

Zomake Lightweight Backpack

If you prefer to pack light, this hiking backpack from ZOMAKE is made from a lightweight material and can actually fold up into a much smaller pouch. It retails for just $15.99.

TSA Secure Luggage Lock

You’ll also want a way to keep all of your belongings secure while you travel. This luggage lock is approved by TSA so you can use it even for checked bags on flights. Price starts at around $10.

Self Sealing Bag Tags

And of course, you have to have your luggage labeled so that you can identify it and the airline can contact you in case anything goes missing. These self sealing tags from Scotch retail for $10.48.

Trakdot Luggage Tracker

To keep track of your luggage just in case there are any issues, you might also find a luggage tracker like this Trakdot model to be helpful. This one retails for $39.99.

AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve

You’ll also need a way to keep your laptop protected while you travel. This AmazonBasics laptop sleeve provides a very simple solution at just $11.49.

Yamiu Waterproof Shoe Bags

To keep your shoes protected and clean while traveling, you can purchase these Yamiu shoe bags that are waterproof and can vacuum seal to save space. They start at around $12 for a pack of four.

Clear Toiletry Bag

You also need a bag to hold various toiletries. And this clear bag is TSA-approved for easy pass through security at the airport, priced at just $14.99.

AmazonBasics Travel Electronics Case

To protect all of your various gadgets while you travel, consider a protective case like this one from AmazonBasics. The product retails for just over $10.

Mophie Powerstation

If you need to charge your computer or mobile devices while you travel, you might need a powerstation like this one from Mophie. It retails for $39.99.

Insten Universal Travel Charger

If you do any international traveling, this universal charger is a must have. This adapter plug includes four different types of outlets and retails for around $7.

USB Wall Charger

And while you’re waiting at the airport or another location with minimal outlets available, a wall charger that can connect multiple USB ports can be a big help. This one retails for $12.99.

Bluetooth Mobile Mouse

Especially if you do any design work or anything that requires a mouse while you travel, having a mobile mouse that connects to your device via Bluetooth can be a must. This one runs for $11.99.

Noise Cancelling Headphones

And to really concentrate on your work or eliminate any of the distracting travel noises, consider some noise cancelling headphones like these that retail for $69.99.

Zepthus Universal Travel Case

There are tons of little chargers and tech accessories that you might need to take with you on business trips. And this universal travel case, which costs around $8, can hold many of those small items.

Travel Cord Organizer

Or you could go with an organizer bag like this one that’s specifically for cords, so you don’t have to worry about them getting tangled or stuck. This product starts at $15.99.

BUBM Electronics Bag

You could also opt for a larger electronics bag to hold your actual gadgets like tablets and smartphones as well as their accessories. This one from BUBM retails for $16.99.

CaseTop iPhone Wallet

To hold your smartphone and other items like credit cards and ID all in one product, this wallet that’s built specifically for the iPhone 7 might be helpful. It retails for $17.99.

Digital Luggage Scale

Before you head out on your business travels, it can be helpful to make sure your bags don’t exceed any weight limits. So you can use a digital luggage scale like this one, which retails for $7.99.

Travelrest Neck Pillow

When you travel by plane, bus or train for long periods of time, it can get a little uncomfortable. But this adjustable, ergonomic neck pillow from Travelrest can help, priced at just under $30.

Adjustable Foot Rest Hammock

You could also use a foot rest hammock on flights to put your feet up comfortably. This one starts at $13.99.

Sleep Headphones and Travel Bag

If you like taking a quick snooze on flights, you might also consider these comfort headphones made specifically for that purpose. They also come with a travel bag at $19.97.