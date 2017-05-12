New M-Commerce Updates from GoDaddy and More Small Biz Headlines

Having a website for your small business is no longer enough. You need a website that’s actually optimized for mobile browsers and shoppers. And GoDaddy is working to make that easier with new updates to its m-commerce tools.

And that’s not the only headline relevant to small businesses this week. You can also learn about some current cyber attack threats, Chrome extensions and more in this week’s Small Business Trends news and information roundup.

Technology Trends

GoDaddy Beefs Up GoCentral M-Commerce Tool With New Features

Following GoCentral’s launch in January, GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is now adding more features to the new service that combines a mobile-optimized website builder with an integrated set of marketing and e-commerce tools.

7 Types of Cyber Attacks Are Threatening Your Small Business Right Now

If you’re the owner of one of the estimated 28 million small businesses in America, you need to include cyber security as an important part of your business toolkit. Almost half (43 percent) of cyber attacks target small businesses.

A Tour of the Chrome Extension Store

If you’ve never used Google Chrome, now is a good time — especially if you want to take advantage of the features provided by Chrome extensions. Chrome is required for the purpose of this tour and in the process you may discover your new favorite browser. So go ahead and download Chrome.

How The Automation Wave Will Help Small Business

Automation is suffocatingly ubiquitous, or it seems that way when you scan business news. In fact, it is still a new technology that is slowly integrating into everyday work.

App Academy’s Biggest Innovation? How It Collects Tuition

App Academy is a coding bootcamp that teaches essential programming skills to those who want to gain in-demand jobs in the tech sector. But what really sets App Academy apart isn’t what it does — but how it gets paid. App Academy Tuition Innovation Instead of collecting a flat rate tuition, the company collects money only after students graduate and get jobs.

Employment

High Wage Jobs Top the List of Those Most Sought by Small Business

Jobs at small businesses are not necessarily small potatoes. In fact, according to new data from the job site Indeed.com, some of the most hired people by small businesses posting openings on the site are top wage earners. The top job in demand at small businesses listing on Indeed remains Truck Driver.

Senators Spar Over Minimum Wage

The ongoing battle over the minimum wage had two politicians taking different sides on Main Street Matters: Jobs, Wages & the Small Business Economy a live online video program streamed as part of the Views from Capital Hill series. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), is the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

Indian Tech Firm Pledges to Hire More Americans Pending H-1B Scrutiny

Indian technology company Infosys Ltd. plans to hire more American workers instead of foreign labor in response to the Trump administration’s increased scrutiny of the controversial H-1B visa program.

Marketing Tips

This Tattoo Artist Has Found a VERY Specific Niche

Chinese tattoo artist Shi Hailei has found a very specific niche for his business. He offers free tattoos to moms who want to cover up scars from C-sections. Inspired by a Brazilian tattoo artist who offered free tattoos to cover up scars from domestic violence and abuse, Hailei wanted to use his talents to give back in some way.

Crocs Effort Shows How to Rehabilitate a Brand

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is fighting to save its brand. But it’s going to have to get past a lot of negative opinions first. The company’s stock has been steadily declining for the past five years. And it hasn’t turned an annual profit since 2013. So now, the company is turning to some popular celebrities like John Cena in an effort to reposition its brand.

Forty Ounce Wines Story Shows, When You Go Viral, Be Ready!

Think going viral is all fun and games for a small business? Think again. Having your brand or product suddenly go viral can actually be very challenging, as the creators of Forty Ounce Wines recently learned. After one of the founders posted a photo of the 40 oz.

Retail Trends

What Starbucks’ Unicorn Drink Debacle Can Teach Small Businesses

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you’ve probably heard of Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino — or maybe even tried one for yourself. But what you might not know is that the colorful drink may not be unique to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Small Biz Spotlight

Spotlight: CanIRank Helps Businesses Make Sense of SEO

SEO can be an overwhelming and confusing concept for a lot of businesses. Sure, you can access analytics and site data. But figuring out what to do about it can be a whole other story. That’s where CanIRank comes in. The company prides itself on providing actual solutions for businesses based on their online data.

Finance

Small Business Lending at Big Banks is On the Rebound, Says Biz2Credit

Loan approval rates at big banks rebounded after a setback month, the latest Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index has revealed. According to the newly published report, loan approval rates at big banks grew by two-tenths of a percent to a new all-time index high of 24.

For Angels, Convertible Notes Beat SAFEs

Since accelerator Y Combinator introduced the SAFE, or structured agreement for future equity, in late 2013, they have become a popular instrument for pre-seed stage deals, particularly on the West Coast. While some investors love the innovation, I’m with New York angel David Rose in his lack of enthusiasm for the new instrument.

Social Media

87 Percent of Pinners Say Pinterest Content Moved Them to Buy (Infographic)

Pinterest’s efforts to become a more advertiser-friendly platform are reaping results. In a blog post, Pinterest has revealed 87 percent of Pinners bought something because of content on the site. What’s more 55 percent of users have been found to shop on the site.

Live Leap App Allows You To Share Facebook Live – Everywhere

Facebook Live is one of the fastest growing video streaming services in the world. Users are able to easily record, edit and share videos with their friends and followers. Essentially, Facebook Live offers users their own video channel. The only drawback is that the sharing potential is limited to the original Facebook page from which you broadcast.

BeLive Broadcasting Studio Provides Split Screen for Facebook Live and More

Facebook Live as a promotion, marketing and training tool has proved to be indispensable for some businesses. Having the ability to share content while simultaneously gathering feedback is powerful. Apart from a face-to-face interaction, no other medium gives you the ability to receive feedback and respond in a continuous exchange with your audience.

Startup

Want to Build Your Own Dating Site? There’s an App for That

Want to create a dating app specifically for cat lovers? What about one that’s just for coffee lovers? You could even make a dating app to connect people who have beards with those who like to stroke them. Sound ridiculous? Well, an entrepreneur has actually already created that last one.