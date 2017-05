I hate hate hate the old “there’s no ‘I’ in team” adage. It’s not that I’m not a team player. It’s just that the phrase went from lame to tired to trite to maddening and back to lame, and it just will not go away!

Anyway, one day my wife came home from work talking about a team-building exercise they’d done in a meeting and this idea popped into my head.

It’s not like you can get revenge on an idiom, but I’d like to think that if it was possible, this cartoon might help.