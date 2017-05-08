25 Office Plants That Fit on Your Desk

Want to add some plants to your office? There are plenty of options out there, even if you only have a small amount of desk space to work with. Here are 25 different options for office plants that should fit right on your desk.

Office Desk Plants

Air Plant Terrarium

For a pop of color at your desk, you could opt for a terrarium. Air plants don’t require constant watering, so it can make for a low maintenance solution.

Mini Succulents

Succulents are fairly durable and don’t require much in the way of care. These mini versions also won’t take up much of your workspace.

Artificial Succulents

Or if you have a completely black thumb, you could opt for artificial succulents that still give you the look without any of the upkeep.

Bamboo Arrangement

For a unique spot of green on your desk, you could consider an arrangement of bamboo, a plant that represents luck in many parts of the world.

Potted Pen Stand

This faux plant can actually serve a practical purpose at your desk. The potted faux grass can help you keep your pens and other writing utensils easily accessible.

Golden Devil’s Ivy

One of the most popular house and office plants, the golden devil’s ivy is small enough to fit on most desks and can survive with indirect sunlight and minimal maintenance.

Color Orchids

You can also add some color and visual interest to your desk space by adding some potted orchids, which are usually fairly tall but don’t take up much horizontal space.

Venus Fly Trap

This tiny plant in a bottle won’t take up much room at all on your desk but will still add some unique visual interest.

Aquaponic Fish Tanks

These contraptions actually serve as mini fish tanks and planters in one. And the fish help to fertilize the plants while the plants purify the water for the fish.

EcoSphere

You could also buy an enclosed ecosystem with a plant and aqualife like this spherical model.

Dog Bonsai Potted Plant

For the dog lovers out there, this planter can make for a fun desktop decoration. And the bonsai plant can help to purify the air in your office as well.

Purple Amethyst Air Plant

This air plant provides another colorful and unique desktop solution. The purple amethyst base can also serve as a paper weight.

Money Bonsai Tree

One of the most popular types of bonsai trees, this version is just over a foot tall and is said to bring financial luck.

Ficus Bonsai

There’s also the ficus bonsai, another small tree plant that actually gives off a bit of a tropical vibe if that’s something you enjoy seeing in your workspace.

Bonsai Tree Kit

Or if you prefer to actually put in the work and grow your own plants as a relaxing break from the work day, you could purchase a bonsai tree kit like this one.

Ocean Spider Plant

Spider plants like the one pictured can help you purify the air in your office. And the actual pot only takes up a few inches of space.

Globe Terrarium With Metal Stand

You can also choose to keep your desk plants raised above your actual desk. This globe terrarium hangs on a metal stand for a different way of displaying air plants.

Hanging Air Plant

You could also hang small planters from hooks or similar fixtures above your desk. This hanging air plant is a great example that can also help you save space on your actual desk.

Philodendron

Philodendrons also make for great hanging plants. But you can also choose a cute pot and place it directly on your desk, letting the leaves hang off the edges. It’s also fairly easy to grow and maintain.

Peace Lily

Peace lily plants allow you to add some actual flowers to your space while also purifying the air in your office.

Aloe Plants

Aloe plants like the varieties pictured can be fairly low maintenance, take up only a moderate amount of space and also provide healing aloe when needed.

Proverb Cacti

Cacti are extremely durable and easy to keep alive with minimal maintenance. And these mini versions also come in planters with proverbs and quotes perfect for staying motivated in the office.

Artificial Lavender

If you like the idea of having colorful flowers at your desk, but don’t want to actually cut and water real flowers, an artificial arrangement like this faux lavender might do the trick.

Zero Maintenance Orchid Bonsai

This orchid bonsai kit is a mini plant that should fit on even the smallest of desks. And since it’s based in a gel medium, it actually requires zero maintenance to keep it growing.

Potted Air Plant

If you really have minimal desk space to work with, you could go with a very small potted air plant, which also requires very little maintenance.